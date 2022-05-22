Cayman should preserve at least 30% of land

Critically endangered ‘Old George’ bromeliad (from social media)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands needs to place at least 30% of its terrestrial habitat under formal protection to have a chance of preserving the nation’s natural resources, according to Fred Burton, the director of the Terrestrial Resources Unit at the Department of the Environment. Speaking on Radio Cayman’s Talk Today programme last week, the local flora and fauna expert said that Cayman should be aiming for this United Nations goal to preserve its unique but threatened biodiversity.

Burton said the current presumption of our economic system is one of endless growth, which he warned will undermine our quality of life and the biodiversity of the islands. Instead, Cayman needs to institute a plan based on the UN recommendations to set aside 30% of the land, as well as marine areas, for protection to secure the natural resources we depend on to live.

“If we do that and we are sensitive about developing the rest, we can save the biodiversity that is native to the Cayman Islands,” he said. “We can have places where people can get out of the hustle and bustle of life, and go and walk in nature. We will have our unique and iconic species that people identify with the islands. That would be some sort of compromise where we can co-exist,” Burton said.

But he warned that if we do not and we carry on with the pace of development that is making Cayman an urban environment, we will begin to see the extinction of flora and fauna. “We will start to lose species and the connections of life,” he said. People are already seeing this happen and the urbanization of Cayman is increasing stress, he noted.

“Noise is a stress factor; urban living is a stress factor. Access to nature is a stress reliever, but we are pushing towards noise and urban [life] and getting further away from nature,” Burton warned. “I don’t think the quality of life is better, in a real fundamental sense, than it was 20 or 30 years ago.”

Supporting Burton’s position on Friday, which was Endangered Species Day, environmental activists from Sustainable Cayman wrote to Premier Wayne Panton and his Ministry for Sustainability, urging him to adopt the idea of preserving 30% of our natural world.

The group is asking PACT to join in the worldwide initiative “30 by 30“, which is the goal to protect 30% of the planet’s wild habitat over the next eight years. “This is not only an ‘environmental’ issue, but a ‘human survival’ issue as well,” Sustainable Cayman said in its submissions to Panton, adding that protecting the environment stabilises communities and economies and improves their resilience.

“The Cayman Islands faces threats from climate change, biodiversity losses, and a degradation of natural services. Concurrently, quality of life and security for our people is rapidly diminishing,” the activists said as they submitted a roadmap for how government can achieve this goal in Cayman, where currently just over 11% of our natural wild habitat is preserved.

The National Conservation Council is also hoping to boost that number. It has around $7 million available this year and next to spend on buying land or entering into management agreements with landowners to preserve our dwindling habitat. This week it extended the nomination period, giving the public until the end of May to submit ideas for terrestrial areas that should be protected.

Burton said that during the process, as well as considering access, cultural significance and current ownership, the NCC is given technical advice on the biodiversity of the nominated lands by the DoE in order to make the best choices.

Several nominations have been made already, including an area of forest already owned by the crown and close to UCCI. Often referred to as the Ironwood Forest, it is home to Cayman’s critically endangered, endemic ghost orchid (Dendrophylax fawcettii) as well as Old George (Wittmackia caymanensis), an impressive bromeliad that grows nowhere else.

Burton noted the imperative of protecting contiguous stretches of habitat in order to preserve more species, and the need to manage the areas to enable human access while prioritising conservation.

Simone Williams, a DoE researcher who appeared with Burton on the show, urged the public to submit their ideas, pointing out that the only way to restore Cayman’s biodiversity is to “re-wild areas and nominate protected areas”.