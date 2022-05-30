Cayman may be treated to spectacular meteor storm

Fragment ‘B’ of Comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, taken by the Hubble Telescope on 18 April 2006

(CNS): Stargazers in the Cayman Islands might, or might not, be treated to the greatest meteor storm of our lifetimes on Monday night, 30 May, the Cayman Islands Astronomical Society (CIAS) has said. If it happens it will be around midnight, when we could see as many as 1,000 meteors within half an hour, as the Earth passes through the debris of an actively disintegrating comet. But the show is elusive since astronomers don’t know exactly where the debris cloud from this comet is.

The comet, known as 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann or SW3, was discovered in 1930 by German observers Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachman. According to NASA, it wasn’t spotted again until the late 1970s, but in 1995 it broke into large fragments. By the time SW3 passed Earth again in 2006, it was in nearly 70 pieces and has continued to fragment ever since

But the disintegration of comets is hard to predict so, as the CIAS said in a social media post, “It may be all or nothing, but certainly worth a shot!”

There will be a new moon tonight, so if the meteor shower is visible, the night sky will be dark and the shooting stars will be easier to see. However, as well as the constant light pollution, the view could still be obscured as the forecast calls for as much as 80% cloud cover.

Nevertheless, even if there is just a slight chance of seeing what astronomers say will be an incredible show, it may be worth staying up late for.