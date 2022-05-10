Cayman loses two long-serving political icons

Miss Sybil on Heroes Day 2015

AJ Miller in 2019 at the 60-year Coat of Arms clebration

(CNS): National Hero Sybil Ione McLaughlin (93), the first clerk of the Legislative Assembly following the adoption in 1959 of the first Cayman Islands Constitution, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning. Her colleague, Arley James “AJ” Miller, Cayman’s last surviving Vestryman to serve in the original legislative body before it transitioned to the Legislative Assembly, died Sunday.

Officials said that flags will be flying at half-mast Tuesday through Thursday to commemorate the life of service given by “Miss Sybil”, who spent her entire working life in the Cayman Islands’ political bodies, rising to become the first speaker of the Legislative Assembly in February 1991, a position she held until she retired in 1996.

Miller was one of a small group of Caymanians who oversaw the transition of Cayman into its modern political era. He went on to represent the district of Bodden Town for many years in the Legislative Assembly.

On the news of Miss Sybil’s death, Governor Martyn Roper issued a statement saying he was deeply saddened to hear of her passing.

“She was the Cayman Islands’ first female National Hero,” he said. “She had a long and distinguished civil service career and made significant contributions to the development of Cayman’s parliamentary system. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to meet her. Her determination broke many barriers for Caymanian women and opened the door for women to progress in the parliamentary field,” he said offering his condolences to her family.