Carnival cruise ship catches fire in Grand Turk

Fire aboard the Carnival Freedom (photo from social media)

(CNS) A smokestack funnel on a Carnival cruise ship was engulfed in flames on Thursday morning after a fire broke out while the vessel was at the dock in Grand Turk. The Carnival Freedom was on the final stop of a five-night cruise with 2,504 guests and 972 crew aboard when the blaze started in the funnel. In a statement, the cruise line’s management said the emergency response team quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.

“All guests and crew are safe, and the ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore. We continue to assess the situation,” the cruise company said. “While the majority of Carnival Freedom’s guests went ashore in Grand Turk today, Carnival’s technical team completed an initial assessment of the funnel and related features, and the shoreside team completed a plan to get our guests back to Port Canaveral.”

Carnival said it would be sending its sister ship, Carnival Conquest, from Miami to the island, which is expected to arrive on Saturday to pick up the passengers and take them back to Florida. After that, the damaged vessel will be taken to Grand Bahama to be repaired

Although the Freedom has called on Grand Cayman in the past, neither that vessel nor the Conquest was scheduled to call in Cayman over the next month. According to the Port Authority schedule,, Cayman is expecting 29 ships to call in June, including five Carnival vessels that will be calling on several occasions.