CAL flights cancelled due to ATC strike in Jamaica

CAL aircraft (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Jamaica’s airspace is closed due to a strike by the country’s air traffic controllers and Cayman Airways flights to Jamaica were cancelled Thursday as a result. Passengers from the affected flights, KX 604 and KX 605, have been rescheduled for Friday, 13 May, but the airline is warning that this depends on the situation with the strike and whether or not the Jamaican authorities re-open the airspace.

According to the Jamaican press, the air traffic controllers on the island walked off the job Thursday morning in Kingston and Montego Bay, causing dozens of flights to be cancelled. The strike relates to a break-down in salary negotiations with the Jamaican finance ministry.

CAL officials said passengers will be notified directly of replacement flights. If the ATCs return to work, the flight numbers and times expected to operate Friday are as follows:

KX 600 departs Grand Cayman at 7.10am and arrives in Kingston at 8.15am

KX 601 departs Kingston at 9.20am and arrives in Grand Cayman at 10.35am

KX 606 departs Grand Cayman at 5.35pm and arrives in Kingston at 6.45pm

KX 607 departs Kingston at 7.50pm and arrives in Grand Cayman at 9.05pm

Newly scheduled (additional) flights: