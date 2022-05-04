BVI premier waiting release on bond from US jail

BVI Premier Andrew Fahie

(CNS): A Miami judge has ruled that British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie (51) can be released on U$500,000 bail following his arrest on drug-smuggling and money laundering charges in a DEA sting in South Florida last week. According to news reports in the US following Fahie’s scheduled court appearance on Wednesday, Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes rejected the argument that Fahie would flee and said he could stay in Miami with his daughters, who are attending college there.

In addition to the $500,000 bond, Fahie and his family are required to surrender their travel documents and he will be fitted with an ankle monitor.

However, federal prosecutors have appealed the ruling. The Miami Herald reported that Assistant US Attorney Frederic Shadley has argued Fahie should stay in jail until trial because he is both a flight risk and a danger to the community. He said the BVI premier was recorded telling a federal undercover informant that a potential smuggling operation involving thousands of kilos of cocaine was “not my first rodeo at all”.

Fahie, together with the territory’s port director, Oleanvine Maynard, and her son, who are also in US custody, are accused of plotting to accept cash bribes from the undercover agent posing as a Mexican cartel drug smuggler in exchange for the protection of a series of 3,000-kilo cocaine shipments to be smuggled through the overseas territory to the United States.

Meanwhile, as people in the BVI continued to protest potential UK direct rule in the wake of a damning report about local governance, Amanda Milling, the UK overseas territories minister, said it was a “challenging time for the people of the British Virgin Islands”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday as she wrapped up her visit, she said she had a lot to consider but the Commission of Inquiry Report had raised very serious concerns about the failures of governance and dishonesty by elected officials that had to be addressed.

“The Report highlighted significant concerns around corruption, transparency and accountability. There is no getting away from this,” she said. “This isn’t a question of whether something should be done. It is a question of what is done.”