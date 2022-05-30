Burglar admits spree of George Town break-ins

(CNS): Romario Desmond Brown appeared in court Friday and admitted breaking into three different homes in George Town and stealing a variety of loot and cash over a two-day period earlier this year. Brown, who is already in custody, is expected to be sentenced in July after social inquiry reports were ordered. On 31 January he broke into an address in Glen Eden Road, where he stole jewellery and electronics worth over $18,000. The following day he entered an address on Shamrock Road, where he broke into two different apartments and made off with a variety of goods and cash worth around $1,200.