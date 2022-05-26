Budget forecasts can improve, Jefferson admits

Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson

(CNS): Government’s tendency to underestimate how much revenue it expects to collect is the result of “human nature” and a deliberate desire on the part of successive administrations in recent years to avoid the risk of a deficit and to take a conservative approach to spending ahead of the budget, only to spend the extra cash later. Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson has said that there is room for budget forecasting to improve and remove the need for the supplementary appropriations government makes every year.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday, Jefferson revealed that government had underestimated the revenue it would collect during the first four months of this year by around CI$20 million. Over CI$509 million in revenue had already come into the government coffers by 30 April, a 4% increase on expectations, which had been less than CI$490 million, he revealed.

Over the last few years, with the exception of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic upended all budget forecasts, actual government revenue has been much greater than generally predicted in the budget. Jefferson said that while this produces welcome surpluses, it also leads to additional expenditure and the requirement for Parliament to approve significant supplementary appropriations each year.

The issue has been raised by the Office of the Auditor General on a number of occasions. As the committee reviewed the OAG’s recent follow-up on its previous recommendations and the subsequent PAC reports about public finances, Jefferson outlined some of the issues that impact the revenue forecasting.

He said that the Revenue Unit has only one employee but there are plans to recruit two more people by the end of the year. Over the years, that one individual in the unit has liaised with all of the necessary government agencies that collect cash, such as Customs, CIMA and the General Registry. While admitting that this communication and information on which the forecast is then calculated might not always be documented, the financial secretary said it does take place.

Jefferson said he understood the point made by auditors that the budgets have looked understated when compared to end-of-year actuals. “We fully understand what that then leads to,” he said, noting the need to match the spending to the revenue. He accepted that if the revenue predictions were more realistic, expenditures could be higher while still having a surplus and avoiding the need “for quite a few rounds of supplementary expenditures”.

“We do admit that is a valid point that the audit office has made in the past,” he said. “There is a great need that the revenue estimation gets better and better,” he said, as he committed to making improvements by increasing the staff and using more accurate data and better technology.

Jefferson said that the revenue budgeting came down to human nature. “Individuals prefer to exceed their budget predictions when it comes to revenues as opposed to falling short,” he said, explaining why budgeted revenues have consistently been less than actual revenue. “Over the years governments… have tended to be conservative, and deliberately wanted to be conservative, in their revenue estimation,” he said, adding that this was driven by concerns that something might go wrong.

Jefferson pointed out that revenue is rising. In 2019, the last pre-COVID year, government earned CI$428 million in the first four months, which is about CI$81 million less than it has earned this year. He said much of the increase was due to the new directors fee, which has been something of a windfall.