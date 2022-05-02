Brac deals with third Cuban boat this weekend

Cuban vessel arrived Saturday (photo by CBC)

(CNS): A vessel carrying 20 Cuban migrants arrived on Cayman Brac about 10:45am on Sunday, which followed two boats that arrived on Saturday, each carrying nine people. According to a release from the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control Service (CBC), twelve people disembarked and said they would not continue the journey. Eight of the migrants remained on board.

Cayman Islands Government policy is to take into custody any migrants that come ashore and begin the process of repatriation. Those who want to continue must do so without assistance from officials and without disembarking.

The boat remained moored off the Scotts Dock overnight and left the Brac at around 7:45 this morning. Officials said the twelve people who disembarked are being processed “in accordance with CBC’s established protocols” and COVID rules. That brings the total of migrants taken into custody on the Brac this weekend to 30.

After a recent spike in Cuban migrants passing through local waters since the start of this year, there are now 147 people in CBC care awaiting deportation or asylum claims. Fears of a repeat of historic mass migrations from Cuba has led to border control rolling out a Mass Migration Contingency Plan, the details of which have still not been revealed.