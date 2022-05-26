At least one killed in early morning road crash

Scene of crash on the West Bay Road, 26 May

(CNS): At least one person has died in a two-vehicle crash on the West Bay Road that happened at around 4:00 Thursday morning by the Ritz Carlton hotel by the junction of Safehaven Drive. Police officers, who remain on the scene of the fatal collision, have closed both lanes of the West Bay Road between Lime Tree Bay Avenue and Gecko Link as investigators process the scene. Traffic is being diverted onto the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, causing traffic delays during this morning’s commute.

Check back later this morning for more details on the seventh fatal road crash of 2022.