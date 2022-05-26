At least one killed in early morning road crash
(CNS): At least one person has died in a two-vehicle crash on the West Bay Road that happened at around 4:00 Thursday morning by the Ritz Carlton hotel by the junction of Safehaven Drive. Police officers, who remain on the scene of the fatal collision, have closed both lanes of the West Bay Road between Lime Tree Bay Avenue and Gecko Link as investigators process the scene. Traffic is being diverted onto the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, causing traffic delays during this morning’s commute.
Check back later this morning for more details on the seventh fatal road crash of 2022.
Category: Local News
Install speed humps in all 25 mph zones.
It’s always startling see these car fatalities updates as the island is a small community.
My guess for the crash is perhaps alcohol but definitely speeding in the middle lane by passing a slower car in the left lane.
Easy way to stop speeding is radar cameras auto ticketing like they have in Alberta Canada. They are annoying when you get a speeding ticket in the mail but it definitely works.
With a speed limit of 25 mph? wow! How can this happen?
Install speed cameras and actually punish drunk drivers
Very sad,but some of these drivers need to do their test over and be professional on the road,so is some of these bicycle riders who think they own the road.
Cue another expensive forensic investigation into the crash. Sucking time and money away from the traffic department.
Let’s set aside the millions of dollars it takes to investigate multiple fatal accidents, and invest it in a much larger and professional traffic unit. Then, these things may not happen as regularly.
I truly hope the deceased wasn’t an innocent bystander in this accident.
25 MPH zone. Maybe lower it to 15?
The driver wasn’t obeying 25mph at 4am what makes you think he’ll obey 15mph? You’d just be impacting those that follow traffic laws then.
Doesn’t matter what the posted limit is when it’s ignored.
It’s a 3 lane road so 30 mph should be fine, but idiots race at 50+
Doubt at least one of them was going 25MPH. I run in the morning on West Bay Road before sunrise and there single vehicles going 50 to 60 MPH at times (not exaggerating) because they feel they have the road completely to themselves at that hour (which they usually do).
From other pictures, looks like the SUV t-boned the car.
They are not going that speed for any reason other than: the police let them.
It still won’t stop people doing 50 mph! It need speed cameras on west bay road.
Sure, maybe make it illegal to leave your homes? People need to be protected from themselves. SMH
People need to learn to drive. Are car is deadly at 10mph if you cant drive properly.
Maybe don’t get behind the wheel absolutely wasted and drive 65 mph down W Bay Rd?
Maybe actually make those people who come from countries where you can buy your drivers license actually take a drivers test before giving them a licence?
Maybe actually have a police force who actually enforces the law rather than just show up after it has been broken.
So many maybes? 🤔
Totally irrelevant. The ONLY thing that will stop this stupidity is proper driver training, testing and licensing. Most of the licenses people are driving round here with are worthless.
How ridiculous. Maybe have police enforce the 25mph limit? Or hey, how about people just OBEY THE LAW!?
26 @ 8:21 am – Typical knee-jerk reaction! Do you know that speed caused this accident?
I believe poor driving is a bigger factor in local accidents than simply speeding.
It was sarcasm, as if to say, “how is this even possible”?
Clearly these two vehicles came together on a road where the posted speed limit is just a little more than a golf cart path, and where full stop braking distance for both should have been less than 20 feet. RIP.
Yep. But need to enforce it with hefty fines when persons are in breach. Police presence has to be increased especially during those hours when speeding is more likely to occur. Need cameras installed to detect when people are going above the speed limit.
Maybe just rigorously enforce our laws?
May the victim Rest In Peace.