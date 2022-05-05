Almost 1,300 people isolating with COVID-19

(CNS): With an additional 223 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 reported to the Public Health Department in the first two days of this week, there are now more than 1,276 people locked down as a result of the continuing increase in COVID-19 cases across the community. There are also seven people admitted to hospital. While PHD officials said that last week’s situation report reflected a small decrease in the infection rate, the number of active cases since last Wednesday has increased by almost 300.

In the last six days there have been more than 70 new cases in the Sister Islands alone, and every day across all three islands the number of people isolating, staying home from school and work, has increased, impacting local businesses and public services.

The official report for case numbers for the week 24 -30 April showed an increase in the virus numbers for the sixth week in a row. There were a total of 604 new cases, with a daily average of 86. But test numbers had also increased from 1,419 tests the week before to 1,897 and a negativity rate of 32%, one point below the previous week.

“When this is considered with the fact that a higher number of tests were performed it would suggest a genuine but modest decline in infection,” officials said in the report. However, since then the rolling daily average has continued to increase and stood at 95 yesterday.

With many countries experiencing a resurgence in the number of cases, officials stressed the need for people to get vaccinated and boosted to keep hospital admissions down. Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Atilia Newton said the pandemic was not over but had moved into a different phase.

“Societies can manage a closer return to normality by maintaining a high vaccine coverage and following some basic precautions. Strong surveillance systems and preparedness of health systems are essential to the timely identification of new variants and potential escalation of cases, hospital admission and deaths,” she said.

Last week saw a modest increase in first and second doses, as 91% of people over five have now had two shots. But Dr Newton said the level of boosters had to improve. She asked the public to take into consideration that several countries are starting making third dose an entry requirement.