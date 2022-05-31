Air Show postponed as bad weather dampens Jubilee

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Air Show, scheduled for 3-4 June as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration weekend, has been postponed until further notice due to the bad weather expected this weekend. The forecast is for heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next week and officials said a decision was made to cancel for the safety of Air Show participants and the public.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Department of Tourism (DoT) and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Steering Committee were all agreed on the decision. A new date will be set soon and the public will be updated in the coming weeks, when the information will be posted on the Air Show website and social media pages.

According to the latest forecast, Friday is expected to be windy with showers and thunderstorms likely all day across Grand Cayman. Officials have not yet said if any other Jubilee events will be cancelled but they are likely to be impacted.

The holiday weekend to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign is supposed to kick off on Thursday night when her ascension to the throne is scheduled to be commemorated with the lighting of a beacon at Pedro St. James on Grand Cayman, where there will be an open-air concert, and at the Christopher Columbus Gardens on Cayman Brac.