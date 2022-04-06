WORC levies $1M fines with whistleblower help

Acting WORC Director Jeremy Scott

(CNS): Officials from Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) have published some details of the administrative fines it levied in 2019, 2020 and 2021 on rogue employers and employees. WORC said it doled out fines worth collectively CI$1,045,154 to companies and individuals for over 400 breaches of immigration laws, and has so far collected around $740,000 of that cash.

According to Labour Minister Chris Saunders, many of the fines were made possible by whistleblowers. They were doled out for a wide range of wrongdoing, such as failing to disclose where a Caymanian applicant had applied for a job and unlawful payment of a work permit, where employers charged workers for the cost of the permit.

“This government is sending a clear message that if people want to continue doing business in the Cayman Islands, they must play by the rules,” said Minister Saunders, who is responsible for WORC.

“These rules are not arbitrary. They are not voluntary. They are the law of the land. These laws are designed to ensure that Caymanians are given fair opportunity in their own country, which is no different than any other country around the world requiring their nationals to be given priority.”

He said that companies and individuals must ensure that they remain compliant with immigration laws to avoid being fined or prosecuted.

During the three-year period, WORC actually collected CI$740,256.60 of the total fines. Fees in the amount of CI$200,472.50 were transferred to the courts for further disposition, but CI$104,425 is probably uncollectable due to the inability of those involved to pay. In these instances, other avenues of redress are followed, officials said, including the revocation of the affected work permits.

There were several repeat offenders, WORC revealed. In 2019, two companies and four individuals had multiple offences filed against them. In 2020, one company and four individuals were fined for multiple offences. In 2021, three companies and eight individuals were in breach of the immigration laws on multiple occasions.

Saunders said that public “whistleblower” assistance had been vital as he thanked the many individuals who have used the compliance portal and reported suspected breaches. “We serve the public and also require the help of the public in identifying and prosecuting offenders,” he said.

WORC Acting Interim Director Jeremy Scott outlined new measures in place to improve the detection of breaches and enforcement of the relevant laws.

“I am also pleased to report that WORC is enhancing its Compliance Unit through a number of strategies, including a review of the administrative systems to verify if an offending company or individual has the financial means to pay a levied fine,” he said.

Saunders added that if companies or individuals are unable to pay, the matter will be referred to the director of public prosecutions (DPP) for review and potential court charges.

Scott said WORC’s computer systems are being upgraded to ensure the timely notice of expired work permits, which will be provided to the Compliance Unit for follow-up and enforcement. To complement these measures, a high-risk registry for repeat offenders is being set up, which will be closely monitored,

Saunders said that as well as monitoring and sanctioning repeat offenders, government will be rewarding employers who follow the “letter and spirit” of the law when they hire train and advance Caymanians. He explained that this would be accomplished through a new accreditation system based on their past and ongoing human resource practices.

“Although we are focusing strongly on compliance, enforcement and redress, we are also keen to give credit where it is due,” the minister said.

According to the information released by WORC, the fined offences over the three year period include:

Failing to disclose a Caymanian applicant;

Employing a person without a work permit;

Making a false representation;

Overstaying;

Causing a person to overstay;

Being employed or working outside of the terms of a work permit;

Failing to answer truthfully;

Unlawful payment of a work permit; and

Possession of a forged document.

The chart below provides a breakdown of fines issued and collected during 2019, 2020 and 2021 (supplied by WORC):