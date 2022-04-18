What’s PACT without two letters?

101 writes: Praises were heaped on Premier Wayne Panton when he recently did the ‘tough’ thing and suspended Cabinet Minister Bernie Bush for his recent behaviour which breached the code of conduct. But closer inspection of the situation demonstrates that the PACT government, rather than doing anything historical, may be demonstrating an all too familiar (unwanted) style of leadership.

For starters, the minister has been seen all over social media participating in sports events, most notably the CARIFTA games. If this were a sport the minister’s suspension would mean him immediately being pulled from competing in the next game or event, and given the seriousness of his behaviour, it’s unacceptable that he was able to don his suit and parade around at CARIFTA with our youth like nothing had recently occurred.

Any politically neutral observer would look at this and see it as nothing more than a sham. Mr Bush will experience the inconvenience of his suspension after his participation at this event (and who knows what else was taken into account) when it won’t matter too much anyway.

This feels too much like political expediency, not just on the part of Mr Bush but by the entire PACT crew because the party will have the political benefit of these photo ops to use later.

So too is the decision to remove one aspect of Mr Bush’s portfolio (home affairs) instead of stripping him entirely of his post as cabinet minister. The likely reason for this move is to maintain stability of the government, ironically the same reason the previous government allegedly used to give former minister Osborne Bodden a break after his equally unacceptable behavior.

But if we cannot manage members of a political group without compromising ‘stability’, what does that say about the credibility of the group in the first place?

And more to the point, what does that say about the effectiveness of the group’s leadership?

On this occasion, the PACT breached the spirit behind both the letter ‘A’ (Accountability of the Minister) in its acronym and the letter ‘T’ (Transparency of the ‘suspension’, which clearly wasn’t intended to have any real impact). That leaves it quite aptly with only two remaining letters: ‘PC’, which also just happens to be the acronym for Politically Correct.

Accountability and transparency are not conditional. If the government really wants us to see them as a welcome change in political leadership they have to start acting differently. That means doing the politically inconvenient if that’s what is necessary to demonstrate to the people that a year ago the electorate took a step in the right direction.

This government came into power with no previous affiliations, no coherent vision, no standardized policies or framework. They entered the room together with nothing more than a cute acronym: PACT. And many of us still welcomed the new leadership. But do please demonstrate to us that those four letters, if nothing else, have some true purpose behind them.