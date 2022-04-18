What’s PACT without two letters?
101 writes: Praises were heaped on Premier Wayne Panton when he recently did the ‘tough’ thing and suspended Cabinet Minister Bernie Bush for his recent behaviour which breached the code of conduct. But closer inspection of the situation demonstrates that the PACT government, rather than doing anything historical, may be demonstrating an all too familiar (unwanted) style of leadership.
For starters, the minister has been seen all over social media participating in sports events, most notably the CARIFTA games. If this were a sport the minister’s suspension would mean him immediately being pulled from competing in the next game or event, and given the seriousness of his behaviour, it’s unacceptable that he was able to don his suit and parade around at CARIFTA with our youth like nothing had recently occurred.
Any politically neutral observer would look at this and see it as nothing more than a sham. Mr Bush will experience the inconvenience of his suspension after his participation at this event (and who knows what else was taken into account) when it won’t matter too much anyway.
This feels too much like political expediency, not just on the part of Mr Bush but by the entire PACT crew because the party will have the political benefit of these photo ops to use later.
So too is the decision to remove one aspect of Mr Bush’s portfolio (home affairs) instead of stripping him entirely of his post as cabinet minister. The likely reason for this move is to maintain stability of the government, ironically the same reason the previous government allegedly used to give former minister Osborne Bodden a break after his equally unacceptable behavior.
But if we cannot manage members of a political group without compromising ‘stability’, what does that say about the credibility of the group in the first place?
And more to the point, what does that say about the effectiveness of the group’s leadership?
On this occasion, the PACT breached the spirit behind both the letter ‘A’ (Accountability of the Minister) in its acronym and the letter ‘T’ (Transparency of the ‘suspension’, which clearly wasn’t intended to have any real impact). That leaves it quite aptly with only two remaining letters: ‘PC’, which also just happens to be the acronym for Politically Correct.
Accountability and transparency are not conditional. If the government really wants us to see them as a welcome change in political leadership they have to start acting differently. That means doing the politically inconvenient if that’s what is necessary to demonstrate to the people that a year ago the electorate took a step in the right direction.
This government came into power with no previous affiliations, no coherent vision, no standardized policies or framework. They entered the room together with nothing more than a cute acronym: PACT. And many of us still welcomed the new leadership. But do please demonstrate to us that those four letters, if nothing else, have some true purpose behind them.
Every word of this article seems trudeau to me.
Roots!!
Firstly, I am not a Bernie supporter and do not agree with what occured. However, Bernie has done more for the youth and sports than any other minister. His attendence at these events and supporting the Caymanian youth is nothing new. It is the blood that flow through his veins. Any Caymanian who participated and represented the Cayman Islands under the age of 40/45 can attest to this. He would have attended regardless of being a MLA as he has done for donkey years. Why change that now? We need to appauld him for his relentless involvement with Caymanian youth. Stop the crab in bucket mentality.
Wasn’t Ken also sorta demoted?!
Bernie has to stay in cabinet or else Saunders willfight for Jon Jon in cabinet to support ousting Wayne. Wayne has to know this.
Anti-PACT brigade in attack mode. This country has much bigger issues than Bernie at CARIFTA
A very well written commentary. Clearly it demonstrates that our Premier is hanging on to that position by the skin of his teeth as he could not afford the complete loss of Bernie. If Bernie had been completely taken out you can bet your boots that McBeater was right there ready to pounce. Chris Saunders, who is becoming more and more visible, would have become Premier with dear Kenny as his Deputy. The Puppet Master, McBeater would remain in his cushy position and enjoy all the privileges thereof.
What a mess this Country has gotten itself into. All because of the egotistical and self-centred behaviour of greedy and insatiable politicians.
Good help us!
Some of us have a short memory. PPM moved former minister Osbourne Bodden from the ministry of health after “driftwood gate” involving his chief officer Ms. Ahearn. He kept his other subjects and no one seemed upset. Why are you upset now? Bernie Bush has been sanctioned and the code of code for Cabinet has been enforced. McKeeva Bush has been convicted of Assault and still serves as Speaker of Parliament.
Ironically, from the civil service Chief Officer Eric Bush has been found by the Auditor General in her recent report to breaking laws including the Constitution, Public Service Management Law and the Public Service Finance Law whilst his boss the Deputy Governor who also acts as his judge in the disciplinary matters is conflicted yet seeks to have him fully exonerated. Why? How is this acceptable if we are expected to trust the system?
The silence from the Governor a office is deafening as he is perceived to be complicit due to his omission to prevent contracts being signed and established protocols being broken in some of the alleged actions committed by Eric Bush as the civil service is his responsibility.
Where is the view point that highlights the lack of accountability and transparency for a chief officer with a track record of failure, incompetence and now alleged breach of laws?
The rules in Cayman seem to change subject to the individual that has broken the rules and then excuses are made because the fox is watching the hen house and Freemasons are never held accountable in the Cayman Islands.
Whatever happens to Chief Officer Bush in the coming weeks is an indictment on the entire system and the sham that accountability, transparency and good governance exists that the public demands. It will show the public that the sanctioning of Minister Bush is all about who you know, teaching a lesson as he exposed too much about a broken system given his uncouth style and lack of professionalism versus the protection offered to a special class of senior civil servant, lodge man and Caymanian that is deemed to be “special” given family bloodlines.
In Cayman “all animals are equal but some are MORE equal than others” and the goal posts shifts depending on where you are from and who ya daddy is?
Wow I couldn’t have said it any better
Well written opinion I agree, but I take exception to “no previous affiliations”.
Like it or not we have a UDP government as demonstrated by the appointments of all board members.
Mac remains in the background as puppet master, tolerating Panton as a convenience to do it’s bidding.
PPM was all unified and look how they did.
The government is a joke. Between Bush being sort of “suspended “ but still there at caricature for the glory, and the health minister thinking that Covid doesn’t happen if the clinic is closed just shows the inability of the leadership group. Both Ministers should be removed.