Weekend dip in COVID pushes down daily rate

(CNS): With just 73 new cases of COVID-19 reported to officials since Friday morning, the seven-day rolling average case number fell Monday to 37 from a high last week of 44. There are still an estimated 594 active cases of the virus in the Cayman Islands. Two patients, both unvaccinated, are currently hospitalised for COVID-related causes.

The breakdown of positive cases reported to Public Health over the last three days are as follows:

Friday 08/04/2022 31 Saturday 09/04/2022 21 Sunday 10/04/2022 21

Meanwhile, as the health minister and the Public Health Department continue to press adults to take the booster shot and get kids over the age of five their shots, officials have also begun discussing the possibility of a fourth shot for the elderly and most vulnerable here in the Cayman Islands.

A new study of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 fourth shot shows that it appears to offer short-lived protection against infection, but protection against severe illness did not wane during the study period (six weeks). The research was based on health records of more than 1.25 million vaccinated people in Israel who were 60 or older at the beginning of the year when the Omicron coronavirus variant was the dominant strain.

The study found the maximum protection against Omicron was in the fourth week after vaccination, but the rate ratio fell by the eighth week, suggesting that “protection against confirmed infection wanes quickly”.

The scientists stated that a fourth dose appears to provide only short-term protection and a modest absolute benefit. But the shot helps to protect people from severe infection.

“Overall, these analyses provide evidence for the effectiveness of a fourth vaccine dose against severe illness caused by Omicron variant as compared with a third dose administered more than four months later,” the study found.