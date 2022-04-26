Weekend armed robberies linked, police say

(CNS): The police are investigating another two armed robberies that took place on Sunday, which follow a spate of gun-related crimes over the last month, from street muggings to gas station stick-ups. A woman was robbed of her bag on a street in George Town at around 9:45pm. About an hour later at least one staff member was hit in the face by a masked gunman during a robbery at a West Bay pizza parlor.

The woman was mugged at around 8:45pm outside a shop on Shedden Road, George Town, just west of Eastern Avenue. She had just exited the premises when she was approached by a silver Honda CRV with tinted windows. Two men got out of the vehicle, one armed with a handgun, and demanded her handbag. The men took the handbag, which was a light and dark brown checker pattern and contained the woman’s passport, purse, cellphone and other personal items.

The man with the handgun was described as short and slim in stature, with light brown complexion and dressed in black clothing, with long sleeves, a balaclava and black gloves. The second man was tall and muscular with a light brown complexion, also dressed in black clothing, with long sleeves and light green gloves.

Just over an hour later Domino’s Pizza on Garston Smith Drive, West Bay, was robbed by two masked men armed with handguns. The suspects had entered the premises demanding money. During the ordeal an employee was struck in the face by one of the masked men before they made off with an undisclosed sum of cash. It is not clear if the robber punched or pistol-whipped the victim, but the person was taken to the George Town hospital by ambulance to receive medical attention.

Although descriptions were not released in relation to the pizza robbers, police said they believe the two armed robberies are connected.

Anyone who witnessed either of these robberies or has information is urged to call 911.