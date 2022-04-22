Water Authority asked to justify rate increase
(CNS): The utilities regulator, OfReg, has deferred an application by the Water Authority for a rate increase asking the government-owned company’s management for more information to justify the increase. During last week’s OfReg board meeting the directors reviewed the request for a hike in prices but found that the 2020 year’s financial statements supporting the adjustment did not justify the need for an increase, according to Acting CEO Peter Gough.
“The responsibility of OfReg to ensure fair prices for the consumer also means that we must legally and impartially review and agree to any increases requested by operators and licensees,” explained Gough. “We have directed the Water Authority to provide further information to support its submission, including its 2021 financial year statements and forecasted five-year Capital Investment Plan (CIP).”
Gough added that OfReg takes its remit to ensure fair pricing and to protect consumers extremely seriously.
“It is the view of the regulator in this case that consumers should not bear an unjustified water rate increase at a time when household budgets are already stretched,” he said. “We are fully aware of the impact of global fuel prices and the knock-on effects in Cayman on energy costs and the cost of living generally.”
While the request for the price hike has been temporarily knocked back, this does not mean there will not be an increase down the line. OfReg said it would make further announcements after the additional information is submitted.
According to the summary of the 5 April Cabinet meeting, government exempted its statutory
authorities and government companies from paying into core government any surplus cash reserves as at 31 December, which is likely to include the Water Authority. However, in 2020 the WA handed over a dividend of $250,000 to government, which is its only shareholder, after making a profit of some $5 million.
While the company’s 2020 annual report has been published on its website, the 2021 accounts will not be available publicly until later in the year.
The Water Authority supplies water and offers sewage treatment services across all three Cayman Islands with the exception of West Bay. Consolidated Water, a private company that is focused on desalination, supplies water directly to that district and sells desalinated water to the government’s Water Authority.
Category: Business, Government Administration, Government oversight, Politics, utilities
The first item in the Water Authority’s mission statement says that they are supposed to provide affordable water on all 3 islands. Clearly they do not. In fact they don’t provide water on Little Cayman at all. But then the Water Authority is a government owned company so there is no accountability – right OfReg??
https://www.waterauthority.ky/mission-statement
CNS – a correction if you do not mind. The Water Authority has no presence and supplies nothing on Little Cayman. I called their offices about this and they said that no one there had ever heard of Little Cayman.
Oh dear, Mr Gough. You’re acting too much like a sensible civil servant and not one of these high paid folks, sorry “experts”, ( one with a silly apron hired by his Lodge pal Chairman) who don’t really have the balls or desire to do what is necessary or the management skills to reorganize Ofreg, including firing non productive staff, and make it functional.
They need to justify their billing and meters also. How a bill one month can be $50 then jump to $300 the next for the last 6 months makes no sense.
He said that without choking?
I wonder if the gas stations, specifically those owned by local politicians, are going to subject to this newfound sense of duty over at “The Reg”….I won’t hold my breath while I wait though!
Stand up, OfReg. Cheers! More consumer advocacy please!
Thankfully a civil servant is running Offreg. We might get some sensible decisions now.