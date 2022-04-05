Vaccinated COVID-19 patient dies in hospital
(CNS): Public Health officials said on Tuesday that “a vaccinated patient with severe comorbidities has passed away from COVID-19, bringing the death toll as a result of the virus to 27”. This patient was only the second vaccinated person in Cayman to die while positive for SARS-CoV-2. Another two COVID-positive patients remain in the hospital, one of whom is vaccinated.
Over the last two days, another 97 people have tested positive, including six on the Sister Islands. The number of estimated active cases has risen to 636 and the daily rolling average for Tuesday was 44.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
See current vaccine and testing schedule
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
How many more fully vaccinated but vulnerable will be hospitalized or will die before the experiment is ended and the second booster is made available?
Canada & US have already started authorizing a 4th shot (second booster) for the elderly and immune compromised… so safe to say “soon come”?
Here we go again, from bad to worse again