Vaccinated COVID-19 patient dies in hospital

(CNS): Public Health officials said on Tuesday that “a vaccinated patient with severe comorbidities has passed away from COVID-19, bringing the death toll as a result of the virus to 27”. This patient was only the second vaccinated person in Cayman to die while positive for SARS-CoV-2. Another two COVID-positive patients remain in the hospital, one of whom is vaccinated.

Over the last two days, another 97 people have tested positive, including six on the Sister Islands. The number of estimated active cases has risen to 636 and the daily rolling average for Tuesday was 44.