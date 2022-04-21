US visitor dies after snorkelling off 7MB

| 20/04/2022 | 1 Comment
Cayman News Service

(CNS): A 67-year-old man from the United States who was found in the sea close to The Beachcomber off the West Bay Road, along Seven Mile Beach, was pronounced dead at the George Town hospital on Friday afternoon. The man was in the water snorkelling when he lost consciousness and was brought to shore by members of the public, who administered CPR until the ambulance arrived.

Meanwhile, police have said that a report of a kayaker in trouble on Seven Mile Beach on Monday evening was a false alarm. A report was made to the police and passed on to the Cayman Islands Coast Guard that a man could be in trouble some distance from shore, which triggered a search. But the authorities determined via social media requests that the man had returned safely and was never in any distress.

Comments (1)

  1. Anonymous says:
    20/04/2022 at 8:47 pm

    Condolences. On the positive side, at least he died doing something he enjoyed.

