Uncle Bill, father of PPM leader, dies aged 87

“Uncle Bill” McTaggart

(CNS): Local businessman William McTaggart, better known as “Uncle Bill”, the father of Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart, has died. The announcement was made by the PPM chairman and former premier, Sir Alden McLaughlin, who said the Progressives family was deeply saddened to learn of his passing.

A respected Caymanian entrepreneur, McTaggart was best known for the hardware and bicycle store he founded in October 1964 after he invested in two dozen tins of paint and ten windows.

“Like so many across these Islands, I am saddened at the sudden passing of Mr William ‘Bill’ McTaggart, also known fondly as ‘Uncle Bill’,” McLaughlin said.

“Uncle Bill was one of that generation of iconic Caymanians whose entrepreneurial spirit and community-mindedness helped shape the Cayman we enjoy today. I have known Uncle Bill my entire life. The McTaggart family resided on Crewe Road, where I grew up, and his son, Capt. Chris McTaggart and I went to school together.”

McLaughlin said that McTaggart was well known and much loved for his jovial nature, generosity, and community spiritedness.

“Although he was engaged full-time in building the successful business which now bears his name, he still devoted much of his life to community service. One of my favourite childhood memories is of Christmas time, and Uncle Bill dressed as Santa Claus with Mr Graham Thompson as the Clown arriving at the airport on the Cayman Airways DC 3 to distribute candies to hundreds of excited children.”

“Beyond that annual community service, Uncle Bill was a stalwart member of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman and was involved in numerous community projects and programmes for many decades.

“Today, Cayman has lost a true pillar of the community. He was a man who loved his country and people profoundly and contributed generously of his time and means to make the lives of others happier and better,” McLaughlin said, as he offered condolences on behalf of the Progressives and his widow, Debbie, the PPM leader and other family members.

McTaggart’s death comes just days after that of his generational peer, Benson Ebanks, who was also 87 and owned a hardware store in West Bay.