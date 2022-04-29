UK pondering takeover of BVI government

BVI Governor John Rankin at Friday’s press conference

(CNS): The UK government is poised to take over the British Virgin Islands Government, suspending its constitution and dissolving the elected branch, for at least two years after the Commission of Inquiry report into governance in the territory was released Friday. The publication of the damning report, which found that governance in BVI “was appallingly bad”, recommends direct British rule.

It comes the day after BVI Premier Andrew Fahie was arrested in Miami on money laundering and drug charges.

In a press statement, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the arrest showed the need for “urgent action”. She said, “In January 2021, we set out significant concerns about the deteriorating state of governance in the British Virgin Islands, as well as the potential vulnerability of the islands to serious organised crime.”

Truss said that the report published today by BVI Governor John Rankin “shows clearly that substantial legislative and constitutional change is required to restore the standards of governance that the people of the British Virgin Islands are entitled to”.

She said that Amanda Milling, the minister for overseas territories, was travelling to the BVI immediately, after which the UK will announce “a clear path forward”.

During the press briefing in BVI today, when Governor Rankin released the 900-page report, he said it was unconnected to Fahie’s arrest in Miami but dealt with serious corruption among public officials, for which the evidence was overwhelming.

Sir Gary Hickinbottom, the British judge who oversaw the Commission of Inquiry and wrote the report, recommended a “governor-led administration” with an advisory council in support.

Meanwhile, Fahie appeared in court today in Miami via video link and was remanded until a pre-trial detention hearing on Wednesday and a preliminary hearing on 13 May.