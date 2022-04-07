Two women appointed to OfReg board

(CNS): Two women have been appointed as non-executive members of the OfReg board, filling up the empty seats on the previously entirely male environment. Accountant Bonnie Anglin and lawyer Natasha Bodden will serve for a period of three years on the beleaguered governing body at a time when public attention is likely to remain focused on the regulator’s efforts to protect consumers.

Board Chairman Rudy Ebanks said the members were very pleased to welcome them.

“Ms Anglin brings knowledge and experience in economics and public policy, and Ms Bodden brings experience and insights in law, public policy and business,” he said. “We now have a Board that comprises members of diverse and necessary skill sets, and which is more representative of our country and community. I look forward to working with two Caymanian women of such high esteem.”

Anglin has a Master of Business and a Bachelor of Business Economics degree. Her professional experience includes economics, accounting and public policy. Bodden has a Bachelor of Laws degree and is a practicing attorney.

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, whose portfolio includes OfReg, said he was pleased to see two such accomplished and capable women join the board as non-executive directors “following a rigorous selection process”.