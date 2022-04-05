Trees planted to offset COP26 but more face bulldozer

Dart President Business Development Jackie Doak, BIC Assistant Operations Manager and Maintenance Supervisor Joe Jamieson, Premier Wayne Panton, BIC Assistant Iguana Warden Dillen Douglas, local student Emery Augustine and NTCI Environmental Programmes Manager Catherine Childs

(CNS): A dozen more trees went into the ground last month when the Ministry of Sustainability and the National Trust partnered up with youth climate ambassadors to partially offset their travel to the COP26 climate conference in November. However, the tree-planting, while welcome, comes in the face of local deforestation as planning applications to bulldoze untouched land, including mangroves and ancient woodland habitat, continue apace.

Nine Caymanian students and three officials attended the COP26, so 12 trees (including ten Broadleaf, Cordia sebestena var. caymanensis) have been planted at the Blue Iguana Conservation (BIC) facility at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park to offset the air travel emissions.

However, there is no indication of any planned offset to the loss of almost six acres of primary habitat containing hundreds, if not thousands, of trees in both East End and West Bay at just two sites granted planning permission during a March CPA meeting.

This series of tree planting events to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a drop in the bucket compared to what is being lost across the country month by month due to development.

Premier Wayne Panton’s commitment to a lasting legacy of sustainability for future generations is not in doubt. He has been a stalwart advocate for the environment for many years and the architect of the National Conservation Law and the champion of the epic battle to steer it through parliament in the face of opposition even from his open party. What is becoming increasingly apparent, however, is that he is still in conflict with his own government, specifically his planning ministry.

Over the last year the PACT Government has helped double the amount of land under protection but that is still just 11%, well short of the target that Panton has told CNS he supports of around 35%. And while the premier is seeking ways to preserve and sustain Cayman, far more is being destroyed, with mangroves on the front line.

Last year a new hospital was given planning permission in West Bay that will see some 22 acres of the remaining scarce mangrove lost. More mangrove habitat in the district is at risk as part of a 157-acre planned area development being proposed by Dart, which is yet to receive planning permission.

But if the entire development goes ahead, 40 acres of mangroves will be lost and the health of the North Sound will also be threatened.

According to the latest report from the UN’s Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), halting deforestation is one of the six actions all government’s must now take in order to make progress on climate change mitigation to slow down the pace of global warming.

With greenhouse gas emissions still rising, the panel in this report is focusing on the key measures to stop it, and one of them is to cease cutting down trees and instead restore forests, peatlands, coastal wetlands, savannas and grasslands.

While the Department of Environment has continued to make recommendations about how to prevent tree loss in the face of development and replace it where it can be saved, the Central Planning Authority has failed to place any conditions on developers that are clearing land of mangroves or forest to replace the lost habitat.

Despite the clear policy from Premier Wayne Panton, his vision for a sustainable future for the country is at odds with the current pace of development and the decisions being made in the planning ministry. The CPA is in evident conflict with the DoE, and at meeting after meeting the board is granting applications that are rapidly deforesting the country and clearing mangroves.

While Panton talks about sustainability, the DoE is taking the CPA to court over an unsustainable decision it made in the face of a directive to turn down an application.

Speaking at the recent tree planing at the Botanic Park, Panton again stressed his vision for a sustainable future. He stated clearly that trees have renewed importance in national efforts to prevent, mitigate and adapt to climate change.

“What is becoming more significant is the reality that we need those trees alive. We need them for shade, to give off water vapor through their leaves, to absorb carbon and emit oxygen,” he said. “We have a right to try to seek our own prosperity today but what we don’t have a right to do is seek it at the expense of the prosperity of the children of tomorrow. To me, that’s what sustainability means.”

National Trust Environmental Programmes Manager Catherine Childs, who accompanied the student delegates to COP26, said a highlight for the young climate advocates had been the opportunity to sit down with the premier and discuss the opportunities and challenges for sustainability in the Cayman Islands.

“Imagine being 18, 19 or 20 years old, sitting across from the leader of your country and having him seriously ask you what you think we should be doing? That was an incredible experience,” she said. “And now he’s here to plant trees so we can offset the emissions. The premier is here today supporting young Caymanians and literally getting his hands dirty to support climate action.”

However, despite listening to the young climate ambassadors, the pace of development coupled with the continued decisions by the CPA to waive highwater mark setbacks, allow mangrove clearance and deforestation of primary habitat demonstrate that Panton’s support of climate action has not yet converted to meaningful policy.