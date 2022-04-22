Tourism minister creates clean-up task force

Garbage waiting to be picked up

(CNS): Government has repackaged the Beautification Committee into a new task force to focus on cleaning up the islands and taking littering seriously. The Cabinet recently approved the establishment of the Cayman Islands Beautification Task Force (CIBTF), which is made up of volunteers on sub-committees who will work in communities to remove derelict vehicles, educate residents on their responsibility for garbage and put an end to littering.

The force is being chaired by Theresa Lewis-Pitcairn under the direction of Heather Bodden MP (SAV). It will report to the Ministry of Tourism but will work closely with other government agencies, including the Department of Environmental Health, the Department of Public Lands and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The CIBTF moto is ‘Clean and Green – Cayman Islands’ and Bodden said it was a “personal passion” of hers to showcase the pristine beauty of the Cayman Islands. “As we continue to welcome back tourists to Cayman’s stunning natural scenery, I encourage everyone to take pride in your outdoor spaces, as this not only reflects our nation to incoming visitors but adds to the quality of life for residents,” she said.

Officials said the task force will also serve as a conduit for the public to report any issues relating to litter and illegal dumping throughout the three islands and will liaise with the relevant agencies to have the situation remedied.

“The increase in abandoned vehicles, messy properties and illegally dumped household items gives the impression that this type of behaviour is acceptable to residents,” Bodden said, stressing that this was not the case.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the ultimate aim is to change the attitudes and behaviour of the public to act responsibly in keeping the islands clean.

“The Beautification Task Force will operate on a strategic level to restore a sense of pride in our islands by amplifying community consciousness to a level that will reflect the uniqueness of our culture, heritage and people,” he said. “The CIBTF is also tasked with educating the public on the laws surrounding littering and illegal dumping and they will be reporting violators who break the law to the relevant authorities.”

In a message released for Earth Day, Bryan said the creation of the task force was to herald an islandwide cleanliness and accountability campaign.

“The task force is just one aspect of my vision to implement solutions to address the challenge of littering and illegal dumping in our islands,” he said. “As the minister for tourism, I am ever mindful that the natural beauty of our islands plays a major role in attracting tourists to our shores, and we take pride in showcasing our amazing attractions and pristine waters internationally. Keeping our landscape and seascapes free of debris is therefore integral to our status as a world class tourism destination and vital to our visitors’ ability to enjoy our unique plants and wildlife in their natural state.”

Alongside the chair, Theresa Lewis-Pitcairn, there will be ten task force members, who will serve as designated district leads and work with the volunteers. They are Deputy Chair Robert Bodden, Felisiana Ebanks, Nickeah Esteban, Omeria Gordon, Karen Hydes, Janet James, Edney McLean, Graham Rankine, Margely Reve and Romelya Welcome. There are also ex-offico members from the Department of Environmental Health, the Department of Commerce and Investment, the RCIPS and the tourism ministry.