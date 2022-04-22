Three new patients admitted with COVID-19

(CNS): The current increase in COVID-19 cases continued Friday when Public Health officials revealed that an additional three people have been admitted to hospital since Monday and there are now five patients being treated for issues relating to the virus. There are an estimated 798 active cases of SARS-CoV-2 that have been reported to Public Health. The seven-day rolling average has increased to 60, and over the last two days an additional 147 people have tested positive.

