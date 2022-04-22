Three new patients admitted with COVID-19
(CNS): The current increase in COVID-19 cases continued Friday when Public Health officials revealed that an additional three people have been admitted to hospital since Monday and there are now five patients being treated for issues relating to the virus. There are an estimated 798 active cases of SARS-CoV-2 that have been reported to Public Health. The seven-day rolling average has increased to 60, and over the last two days an additional 147 people have tested positive.
Positive cases reported to Public Health are currently as follows:
|Wednesday
|20/04/2022
|93
|Thursday
|21/04/2022
|54
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
See current vaccine and testing schedule
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
