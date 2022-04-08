Thieves make off with boats and trailer

33ft Dusky

33ft Dusky

25ft Dory

(CNS): Over the last two weeks thieves have made off with two privately-owned boats as well as a boat trailer belonging to the Department of Environment in three separate crimes. Police officers are also still looking for ten missing vehicles reported stolen since the beginning of the year, including six motorcycles.

On Tuesday, 5 April, police received a report of a stolen 33ft Dusky boat with a blue hull, a white gunwale and powered by two black 250HP Suzuki outboard engines. The boat was stolen from a canal off Will Wallace Drive, George Town. It was last seen on Friday, 1 April, and discovered missing at about 7:00am on 5 April.

CCTV footage shows that the theft occurred shortly after 2:45am on Tuesday, and two male suspects were involved. One of the suspects is of dark complexion and slim build, and the other was of light complexion wearing red clothing. They arrived at the location in a silver vehicle.

The same day, police also received a report from the DoE about a stolen trailer, which was last seen at an address on Sea View Road, East End, on Monday morning and discovered missing on Tuesday at about 10am. It is a 2000 Continental aluminum trailer with a steel tongue and a trailer guide on the right side, designation DOE12 registration 83 887.

Police are also still looking for a 25ft Dory boat with a blue hull, red upper bow and interior with a grey 40HP Yamaha outboard engine which was last seen securely anchored on a mooring in the water off Sea View Road at about 7pm on Wednesday, 23 March.

Anyone with any information on these stolen boats, trailer, or any other stolen vehicle is asked to contact 911. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or to the website.