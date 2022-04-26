Swimmers bag over 60 medals in Barbados

Jillian Crooks (15)

(CNS): Cayman’s junior swimmers brought home a total of 61 medals from the CARIFTA Games in Barbados after a record-breaking year for the national team. The team netted 25 gold, 23 silver and 9 bronze medals in the swimming pool and another two golds as well as an additional silver and bronze medals in the open water events, landing in third place overall on the leaderboard. The results also reflected four national records for Jillian Crooks (15), as well as Lila Higgo (14), who made history by sweeping the board with record times in the backstroke events.

Meanwhile, the track and field athletes competing in Jamaica added another four medals to the Caribbean youth games total with a gold, a silver and two bronze.

Acting Minister for Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage, Isaac Rankine, who welcomed home the swimmers and athletes last week, said government was planning to formally acknowledge their achievements this coming weekend with a special reception.

“Their participation in these well-respected regional events comes after a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic,” he said. “Despite such setbacks and training challenges faced by all our athletes and their families, our junior athletes gave exceptional performances, lifting the nation and making us all very proud,” he added.

Rankine is currently acting as sports minister as Bernie Bush was suspended from office for two weeks over his interference in recruitment issues relating to the fire service, but Bush did attend the Games to support the team.