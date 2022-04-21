Super-spreader parties behind COVID increases

(CNS): Another 86 people officially tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the latest update from Public Health. The rolling seven-day average has increased to 56 and there are now an estimated 733 people in isolation as a result of a positive test, while two patients are currently hospitalised with the virus. The latest weekly report documenting the situation reveals a 31% increase in virus cases between 10 and 16 April, which officials say was caused by a number of parties.

While the issue of the reopening of the port and the arrival of untested passengers in George Town is being blamed by many for the increase, officials are instead pointing to “gathering events, where no COVID-19 prevention measures were properly implemented, especially the wearing of masks”.

Public Health officials urged people to use masks during social events to reduce the risk of infection. “Wearing masks and vaccination, remain our best tools to control the spread of infection,” they said.

There have now been well over 22,000 cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands since the first case in March 2020, and 27 deaths “from COVID-19 related causes”, Public Health said.

Last week 373 positive cases were officially recorded compared to 284 during the previous week. Nine people passed through the hospital with the virus, an increase by two patients over the previous week, reflecting the uptick in cases across the community that appears to have continued into this week. Last week’s average daily case number was 53 and a quarter of people who took official tests were positive.

While 94% of adults and children over five years old have had a least one dose of a vaccine, just 35% have been boosted. Meanwhile, government is now offering a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to anyone over 18 years old who was last vaccinated more than six months ago.