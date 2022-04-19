Sunrise Centre to offer more places at new GT location

Ribbon cutting at the opening of the new location of Sunrise Adult Training Centre, with Minister André Ebanks, Parliamentary Secretary Heather Bodden, Sunrise Adult Training Centre Director Kim Voaden and clients of Sunrise

(CNS): The Sunrise Adult Training Centre has been relocated to Eden House in George Town as an interim move ahead of plans to build a new bespoke facility. At the official opening on Wednesday evening, Social Development Minister André Ebanks said that the central location would enable the facility to offer places to more clients and more services.

Ebanks said the new location would “dramatically improve Sunrise’s offerings for current clientele while expanding its capacity to enroll more clients. I commend the ministry and all involved in this relocation, including the numerous donations that came from the community. I look forward to supporting the next initiative, which is to create a permanent and bespoke location for Sunrise.”

The Centre currently supports 35 clients in its day programme and 23 clients who work in paid employment in the community. There are 22 members of staff. This year, Sunrise is celebrating its 35th year in operation.

The facility caters to adults over age 18 who have a broad range of special needs. By providing vocational training, therapeutic services, case management services and a recreational day programme, the Centre aims to enable all of its clients to become empowered, productive and fully included members of the community.

Sunrise Director Kim Voaden said the move to Eden House was an important step in the Centre’s development.

“In aid of achieving the best possible outcomes for our clients, this central location enables us better to serve them and for them to benefit from the numerous programmes and services that we offer. We look forward to working collaboratively with Minister Ebanks, the ministry and the community to create a permanent home for Sunrise.”