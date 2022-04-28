Students get three more weeks to study for CXC exams

JGHS gym ready for exams

(CNS): The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has announced that the written portion of the 2022 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations will begin on 23 May, three weeks after the previously scheduled start date of 2 May. The decision followed a special emergency meeting with regional governments to discuss the timing of the exams. The deadline for the submission of School-Based Assessments (SBAs) to CXC has also been extended by two weeks.

The Department of Education Services said they would keep local parents informed as they received more details from CXC, including the broad topics to be assessed on Paper Two before the start of the examinations.

“The Council has not yet provided all the specific details,” said DES Director Mark Ray, who attended the virtual meeting. “However, we will notify parents, students and teachers of the outcomes once more details become available.”