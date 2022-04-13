Seawall won’t help small George Town beach resort

Coral Sands (from social media)

(CNS): The owners of Coral Sands resort in George Town have been warned that their application to build a seawall to help protect their beach will likely have the opposite effect because it is too close to the water. The small condo complex is asking for planning permission to build a near 5ft seawall close to the mean high water mark (MHWM).

But the Department of Environment has said that, given how close the wall will be to the sea, it could make their current beach erosion problem even worse.

The owners are making the application because the construction of the adjacent wall along the boundary with NCB’s hotel development prevents sand from being brought to the site for any future natural nourishment. The application for their own wall is an attempt to prevent wave activity removing sand from the beach.

The plans were revised after the initial review to build the wall four feet further back from the MHWM. However, the DoE said that while this new location is better than the original one, it still does not meet the minimum coastal setbacks and, like all hard structures on an active beach close to the water, it will cause rather than prevent the loss of sand.

“On beaches, the greater the distance that waves can travel up a beach profile before encountering a physical barrier, the more energy is dissipated,” the DoE experts explained in their submissions to planning about the application.

“The seawall would likely prevent this natural activity. Additionally, the seawall would prevent the nourishment of the beach after a significant storm event. This further inhibits the natural beach recovery process as perched beaches tend to gain sand during storms events unless artificially nourished. The presence of a seawall interacting with waves on a beach is a well-documented cause of long term beach erosion,” the department warned.

Placing the wall in the proposed location (the “armouring” of the coastline) would eventually lead to the exacerbation of coastal erosion, the DoE said.

The project also poses a threat to the marine environment there as it is a Protected Area. Pictures supplied by the DoE to the CPA of recent construction work on a seawall at Regal condos further along the coast, which had negatively affected the marine environment and polluted the ocean.

Coral Sands is one of many resorts now impacted by coastal erosion caused by a combination of factors, including other hard structures on the beaches that have had knock-on effects, creating a vicious cycle of erosion. The DoE has stated clearly that in order to save Seven Mile Beach in the long term, Cayman must now begin a managed retreat of existing beach structures.

However, despite the dire warnings and the clear evidence of serious erosion, so far the CPA has continued to grant planning permission to projects that are at the very limit of the high water mark and to allow pools, decks and walls to be built below the MHWM.

The application was due to be heard by the CPA today.