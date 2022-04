Jemma Watson

(CNS): Jemma Watson (15) and Jasmine Presida (13) have been found in West Bay more than a week after the girls were reported missing from the home where they are currently living in Bodden Town. Police said the girls were found by officers on Sunday morning as a result of help from the public. The girls were in good health and they have since been returned to the home but no other details have been released.