Residents protest 2nd phase of Crewe Rd project

Artist’s rendition of the new phase of Rosedale Gardens

(CNS): Existing residents at Rosedale Gardens, off Crewe Road, are objecting to a planning application by the developers for the second phase of the project, which would add 84 units to the community in 14 new buildings as well as a clubhouse and swimming pools.

The CI$2.5 million, 12-acre project is aimed at homes for the local market and is situated in a man-modified area with no significant environmental concerns. But for some already living in the original phase, there are a catalogue of other issues, from the developer’s ability to see the project through to the added traffic trauma they believe it will cause.

According to letters submitted by the strata’s executive committee and several residents of the community, the rollout of this next phase will adversely impact their current living conditions, especially as a result of the increased congestion, loss of green space and the strain on parking and other common facilities.

The project is on the agenda of the Central Planning Authority’s Wednesday meeting, when both HAB (H.A. Bodden Realty), the local developers behind the project, and the objectors have been scheduled to appear. The developers are not requesting any waivers of planning conditions and the hearing is to allow the board to listen to objectors and consider the question of suitability.

The objectors’ letters list a number of concerns but most stem from the size of the project and the subsequent impact of 84 new households on a community currently made up of 32 homes in an area that is suffering from significant traffic issues.

According to submissions from the National Roads Authority, the impact of the “proposed development onto Crewe Road is considered to be minimal” in terms of the number of additional trips.

But the objectors point to the current traffic congestion, which is so bad that it already takes them around 45 minutes just to reach Jose’s gas station each weekday morning and even longer to get home from there in the evenings during rush hour.

The objectors also accuse the developers of failing to properly inform the relevant residents of the plan to move to the next phase or to secure the necessary approval from the strata executive or the majority of residents to change the strata plan.

They raise the issue of unfinished units that remain in the community from the last project, when the developer ran out of cash. They also accuse the developers of neglecting to finish parking areas or address the common lighting issues and the defective irrigation. The objectors said they are concerned the same thing could happen again.

The original phase of this project was rolled out in 1998 and the developers say that the revised phase 2 has fewer planned buildings and units than originally proposed, has better amenities and conforms with planning regulations. While the developers address some of the objectors’ concerns and offer to take a look at the incomplete parking and pavements, there is no comment about the abandoned and unfinished units.

However, the developers state that the project is fully funded by local banks and dismiss any suggestion that they should be placing cash in an escrow account to mitigate against any potential failed completion.