Repeat sex-offender admits indecent act on beach

(CNS): Ronnie Rodney Ebanks (53) pleaded guilty in Summary Court last week to an indecent act in relation to an incident in January when he was caught on video exposing himself on the beach in front of children. He is a known offender and was under a sexual harm prevention order from 2017, which was breached by this latest offence, for which has not yet been sentenced. Ebanks, who remains in custody, appeared in Grand Court on Friday, 29 April, for the higher court to address the breach of the prevention order.

However, Justice Cheryll Richards said she was unable to deal with this before the formal process to transfer the case to Grand Court had been undertaken by the lower court. It was not clear why this had not been done.

Ebanks was the first person in the Cayman Islands to be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, effectively becoming Cayman’s first formally registered sex offender, and this was the first breach of such an order by a repeat offender. The order was made following Ebanks’ conviction in 2017 for a third sexual offence. He was described by the judge in that case as a “sexual predator and a danger to women”.

In 2010 he was sentenced to ten years after he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to rape in very similar circumstances to the 2017 case. That happened just weeks after he had been released from Northward after serving part of a 12-year term for a rape conviction several years earlier.

The most recent case was returned to Summary Court for a hearing next week for the court to decide whether or not his sentencing should be formally transferred to the Grand Court so a judge can deal with Ebanks’ historic as well as more recent sexual offending.

The alternative option, the court heard, was that a magistrate could sentence Ebanks separately for the recent incident and leave the Grand Court to deal with any additional punishment in relation to the sexual prevention order, which has at least five more years to run.