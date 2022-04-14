Red Bay Primary wins sports trophy for 5th year

Athletes compete in the 800m-Boys 12 and Under-800M Run Open

(CNS): Red Bay Primary School (RBPS) came out on top again in the recent Inter-Primary Schools Sports Championships, retaining the title for the fifth consecutive year with 284.9 points. At the annual three-day event held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex, neighbouring Prospect Primary School (PPS) placed second with 272 points, while the Joanna Clarke Primary School (JCPS) (Savannah) placed third with 232.5 points.

The competition includes all of the private schools and has a special ‘small schools’ category, which was claimed by Cayman Academy with Triple C School second.

While Red Bay’s athletes may have dominated the scoreboard, there were stand-out performances from competitors across the schools. First Baptist Christian School’s Keion McLean was named Division Five Champion and ‘Victor Ludorum’ (overall individual male winner) after winning the 100-metre, 200-metre and 800-metre races.

The ‘Victrix Ludorum’ (overall female winner) went to George Town Primary School student and Division Four Champion, Jeleah Maize, who won the 100-metre, 200-metre and 800-metre races, as well as the long jump competition in her division.

Other exceptional athletes included Division One Champions Jazmyn Beckford (JCPS) and Seth Mason (PPS), Division Two Champions Sophie Lyne (Cayman International School), Aiden Wilson (Sir John A Cumber Primary) and Nathaniel Haye (RBPS).

Prospect Primary’s Jahriah Ngyou and Theoline McCoy Primary’s Oshawney Johnson were declared Division Three Champions. Cayman Prep & High School’s Zara Maharaj and Joanna Clarke Primary School’s Kobi Sloely were named Champion Girl and Boy for Division Four.

Head of the Local Organising Committee, Gloria Bell, congratulated Red Bay Primary on its victory and the exciting performances from the young athletes.

“I am pleased to see the athletic prowess and spirit of camaraderie that our young participants have demonstrated throughout the meet and look forward to their continued growth and development,” she said.

Director of Sports Kurt Hyde said a lot of work happens behind the scenes but all involved welcomed it, as these events allow the students to compete and showcase their talents.