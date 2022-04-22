QC argues hospital case has no business in court

Cabinet Secretary Sam Rose (centre) and Project Director Gene Thompson sign the agreement in December 2020 for Aster Cayman Medcity proposal, with Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie and (standing) Health Minister Dwayne Seymour (left) and Premier Alden McLaughlin

(CNS): Doctors Hospital has brought an academic question to the court challenging the government’s deals with two medical tourism facilities but it has no standing to bring any legal case, Tom Hickman QC argued on Wednesday. The British lawyer has been hired by the Attorney General’s Chambers to respond to the judicial review brought by the private hospital asking the court to find that tax giveaways by the government are unconstitutional and its ability to collect taxes cannot be restrained by the contracts.

As he presented the government’s side on the challenge brought by the Doctors Hospital (formerly the Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital) Hickman said the challenge was merely an academic one because the hospital had no real interest or standing in regard to the issues that were brought up by the judicial review.

Doctors Hospital has claimed that the government’s deal with Health City Cayman Islands in 2010 and the more recent agreement with Aster Cayman Medcity in 2021 are unfair and they give away vast “unilateral concessions” that have created an unfair environment, distorting competition between healthcare providers.

But the government lawyer argued that the court should not be involved at all as the applicant was really seeking an opinion on the effect of the contract and had no standing to challenge its legality. He said the courts should not be offering opinions about the impact of something and there was no legal issue to settle between the government and the hospital.

Hickman even asked the judge to stay the publication of the ruling if he found in favour of the applicants until the government had appealed because, he said, a document offering an opinion in such circumstances would be extremely prejudicial and have damaging consequences for government if the appeal was successful.

The government’s lawyer focused heavily on the argument that the hospital had no standing, that it had brought the case too late even if it were found to have some interest, and that the basis of the application for review was not a proper one for the courts to rule on. But he did address some of the issues that concern the hospital regarding the government’s right to decide who should get a duty waiver.

Chris Buttler, the lawyer representing the Doctors Hospital, had argued Wednesday that the current government should not be fettered by the 2010 deal the UDP government signed with HCCI or the agreement last year with Aster Medcity. Both contracts included a significant number of waivers of the taxes, fees and duties associated with both the development and the operation of hospitals packaged as medical facilities.

But Hickman argued that whatever the government had given to the other facilities under the deals did not directly impact the applicant. If government asked for the duties, this would have no effect on the Doctors Hospital, he said, arguing that legally they were not an interested party in the contract or the waivers. Hickman said the issue was immaterial to the hospital as it would gain nothing directly from the outcome.

He said it was an abstract question about the broader consequences of the contracts but it was not something that required remedy through a judicial review, and the applicants were seeking an opinion on a policy issue.

Hickman said that government has a right to grant waivers and to solidify those deals in contracts. Granting waivers was a part of “government’s strategy” to attract investment. He said that it would have significant consequences on such inward investment and economic policy if the courts ruled that governments could not enter into binding deals with the private sector where it could make tax concessions part of the agreement for periods of time that exceeded an administration.

He said that government was under no legal obligation to publish any details of what waiver policies it might be following. Hickman accepted that this was desirable but he stressed that it was not a legal requirement.