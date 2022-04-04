Port board embroiled in new HR turmoil

Dale Christian

(CNS): The long-running problems impacting human resources at the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) appear to be lingering, as CNS has learned that an internal audit is now underway into various appointments made directly by PACI’s board in relation to numerous vacancies. Meanwhile, on Friday afternoon the board announced the appointment of Brac port veteran Dale Christian as acting director, despite having unofficially offered the job just a week or so earlier to Deputy Chief Fire Officer Brevon Elliot.

The port has been embroiled in human resource and management problems for more than four years after Clement Reid was fired in 2018. Joesph Woods, the long-time deputy who often acted as director, returned to his old job last year but resigned earlier this year after conflicts with the old board continued through to this new line-up.

The board has been described by some sources as acting outside of their remit because the directors have been trying to fill posts outside of the proper process. The board’s sole job when it comes to recruitment is to appoint the director.

CNS contacted Board Chair Cline Glidden, Chief Officer in the Ministry of Tourism Stran Bodden, Chief Officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs Michael Ebanks and the relevant ministers about the offer made to Deputy CFO Elliot, who had been overlooked for the CFO post, and the circumstances of the appointment.

The only person who responded to our inquiries was Home Affairs Minister Bernie Bush, who told CNS that he was grateful we had asked him as he was concerned that unfounded allegations had been made about his role in relation to this issue.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to set the record straight,” he told CNS on Friday. “I was completely unaware that Mr Elliot had been offered a position at the port until it I saw the post on social media, which now appears to have been reneged in any event. I do not know under what circumstances it had been made. I can confirm that I made no calls in relation to this issue,” he said.

The minister said he believed that over the last few months the port workers had been treated more fairly and some of the long-running issues that had impacted staff there for many years had been addressed.

Over the last six months, while Elizabeth McField was acting as the interim director, the unrest among port workers seemed to have settled, and some of the complaints about the hours and working conditions do appear to have been addressed. But over the last few weeks, other staffing issues have re-emerged and a significant number of people have resigned.

With McField now being replaced by Christian, who has worked at the Port Authority for almost three decades, ten of those managing the Cayman Brac Port, the staffing and management problems will now pass to him. Christian, a former sea captain and police officer in the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, said he appreciated the board’s decision to offer him the temporary position.

“I look forward to continuing to serve the people of the Cayman Islands in this capacity,” he stated in a press release.

The board chair welcomed Christian to the role, saying that he brought a wealth of experience. However, he made no mention of the offer made to Elliot, the change of heart or the internal probe into other appointments at the authority. There was no indication about how long Christian will serve or how the recruitment for the substantive post, which began last October, is progressing.

The board thanked McField for her stewardship during her tenure as acting port director.