Police still not revealing detection rates

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne at the press briefing

(CNS): The latest crime statistics published by the RCIPS this week show that crime remains relatively stable in the Cayman Islands, with the figures for 2021 reflecting a less than 4% increase over 2020. But while the police can tell the country exactly how many burglaries, sexual assaults and robberies took place last year, they are still not reporting their detection rates. Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said this remains “a work in progress” as this is not an easy thing to report back to the public.

The report gives a very detailed description of the service calls the police deal with as well as a detailed account of the number (3,696) and types of crimes reported. The report reveals that 2,247 arrests were made, that six illegal guns were taken off the street and $4 million worth of drugs were seized. But it does not tell the public how many crimes were solved.

Speaking at the statistics report press conference this week, the commissioner said that the records are updated by police as investigations move forward, but a crime is not completed until the director of public prosecutions says they are taking the case to court.

He said crimes also cross years, and while the police know when they have solved a crime, secured the evidence and a suspect, and sent the case to the DPP, there were “several strands that have to come together” before a crime is recorded as detected and fed into the police database.

Byrne said these “leading-lagging” issues meant that the records are not as accurate as he would like to enable these statistics to be reported.

“There is a better way for us to manage our detection rates,” the commissioner told the media, adding that he wanted to be sure that the data he gives out has integrity and is accurate.

“We do have some concerns around how we are recording detection rates. We do have multiple successes so I am quite happy that we are detecting serious and even less serious crime, but to try and put that into the crime report to give detection rates, I think I am just a little bit away from it but it is a work in progress.”

As examples of how quickly the RCIPS can solve some crime, Byrne noted the machete attacks last weekend, where there are suspects and charges have been brought in all three cases. But getting the whole package together to get the case through court, conviction, and even to appeal, makes reporting detection rates to the public difficult, he said.

The commissioner explained that arresting and charging a suspect did not reach the threshold of a formal detection to enable a crime to be recorded as closed.

“We have some work to do in terms of getting this detection rate onto our books; it requires some modifications to our computers,” he said, adding that the UK counting rules system that the RCIPS is using requires a high level of accuracy and integrity to enable the police service to stand by the data.

“I would not be comfortable producing detection figures but I am happy to say that we have significant detections made across a range of crime categories,” Byrne said.

In the report, the RCIPS said the goal is to “have the best possible crime recording system in the region” that delivers accurate statistics that the public can trust.