Police seek parolees in breach of release rules

Justin Kyle Jackson and Gail Michelle Ross

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking for the public’s assistance to find Justin Kyle Jackson (23) and Gail Michelle Ross (45), who are both wanted for breaching the conditions of their release from prison and are being recalled to continue serving their sentences. Both of the parolees are believed to be living in the West Bay area. Jackson had been serving a six-year jail term for a serious stabbing at a George Town bar in 2016 and is considered violent, police said, noting that he may be armed.

Anyone who sees Jackson should not approach him but should call 911 immediately, the RCIPS said. No details were given about Ross’s sentence or crimes.

According to the Police Act (2021 Revision), it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. Anyone prosecuted under this section could be liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jackson or Ross is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or call 911.

Jackson and Ross, who are not believed to be connected to each other, are encouraged to turn themselves into the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, the nearest police station, or the prison at any time, day or night.