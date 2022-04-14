Police round up robbery suspect in raid

(CNS): A 30-year-old man from George Town has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following a bust in Boilers Road yesterday. The operation involved uniform officers, the Firearms Response Unit, the K-9 Unit and the Air Operations Unit. When police officers approached the wanted suspect, he tried to escape in a vehicle but was stopped and arrested in connection with several recent robberies.

He was also arrested for an old aggravated burglary and for the traffic offences he committed as he tried to evade officers. The RCIPS said the man remains in custody as investigations continue.

However, they have not said which of the recent string of robberies he is suspected of having committed. These include robberies at a gas station, a liquor store and two money transfer businesses, all of which involved two men, as well as two street muggings involving one man.