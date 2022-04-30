Police appeal for wanted violent armed man

Justin Kyle Jackson

(CNS): The RCIPS is making a second appeal for information on the whereabouts of Justin Kyle Jackson (23), who is now wanted in relation to last night’s police pursuit. The police previously appealed to the public concerning Jackson after he breached the terms of his conditional release from prison. Last night, after police officers at a roadblock stopped a car with Jackson and another man inside, he managed to escape. Jackson, who was last known to be living in the West Bay area, is considered violent, armed and dangerous. Police stressed that he should not be approached by members of the public, and if anyone sees him they should call 911.

Police issued a wanted notice for Jackson over a week ago regarding his recall to HMP Northward after a breach of the terms of his release on licence. He was released from jail last year, having completed two-thirds of his six-year sentence for wounding during a bar brawl in 2016, in which he had stabbed another man six times when he was just 17 years old.

Given that Jackson is a known violent offender and is now believed to be carrying a gun, police are advising that he should not be approached by members of the public, but instead they should call 911 immediately upon sighting him. Jackson is urged to turn himself into the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, the nearest police station, or the prison, at any time, day or night.

The RCIPS has recently expressed concern that people are assisting the men on their most wanted list, and issued a reminder that it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence, and they will seek to prosecute anyone who helps criminals hide from them. If prosecuted, those harbouring wanted individuals can be liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Anyone who does have information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or dial 911, especially if the circumstances are time-sensitive.