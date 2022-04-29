Payments to CPA members increased by Cabinet

CPA Chairman Ian Pairaudeau

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority members will now be getting more money for attending their fortnightly meetings, according to a summary of the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, 12 April. There was no indication as to what the members were receiving before this increase but the ministers agreed to up the stipend so that the board chairman, currently Ian Pairaudeau, will now receive $800 per meeting. The deputy chair, currently Handel Whittaker, will receive $600 and all other members will receive $400.

The meetings are held every two weeks, sometimes more often if there are a large number of planning applications being made. They usually begin at 10am and continue until the end of the office day, depending on the length of the agenda.

Stipends paid to board members across government companies, statutory authorities, councils and commissions vary significantly, ranging from nothing at all to thousands of dollars per meeting.

A report by the Office of the Auditor General, “Key Management Personnel Remunerations and Board Compensations”, which was limited to statutory authorities and government companies over the two-year period 2016 and 2017, found that some board members were very well compensated.

Significantly, the chair, deputy chair and five board members for CIMA were paid $4,000, $2,000 and $1,500 each respectively for each meeting, which are held quarterly. For OfReg, the stipends per meeting were $4,500, $2,500 for the chair and deputy chair and $2,000 each for the four other board members. The OfReg Board met 16 times over the two years.

Auditors Oversight Authority members are the highest paid per meeting, but like CIMA these are held quarterly. The chair, deputy chair and the one other member receive $12,000, $9,000 and $6,000 respectively per meeting. However, the majority of board members of the 25 SAGC boards received a few hundred dollars or nothing at all.

The report did not include the CPA as it is not a statutory authority. It is impossible to tell from the planning ministry’s past annual reports what the payments were before this recent hike.