Payments to CPA members increased by Cabinet
(CNS): The Central Planning Authority members will now be getting more money for attending their fortnightly meetings, according to a summary of the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, 12 April. There was no indication as to what the members were receiving before this increase but the ministers agreed to up the stipend so that the board chairman, currently Ian Pairaudeau, will now receive $800 per meeting. The deputy chair, currently Handel Whittaker, will receive $600 and all other members will receive $400.
The meetings are held every two weeks, sometimes more often if there are a large number of planning applications being made. They usually begin at 10am and continue until the end of the office day, depending on the length of the agenda.
Stipends paid to board members across government companies, statutory authorities, councils and commissions vary significantly, ranging from nothing at all to thousands of dollars per meeting.
A report by the Office of the Auditor General, “Key Management Personnel Remunerations and Board Compensations”, which was limited to statutory authorities and government companies over the two-year period 2016 and 2017, found that some board members were very well compensated.
Significantly, the chair, deputy chair and five board members for CIMA were paid $4,000, $2,000 and $1,500 each respectively for each meeting, which are held quarterly. For OfReg, the stipends per meeting were $4,500, $2,500 for the chair and deputy chair and $2,000 each for the four other board members. The OfReg Board met 16 times over the two years.
Auditors Oversight Authority members are the highest paid per meeting, but like CIMA these are held quarterly. The chair, deputy chair and the one other member receive $12,000, $9,000 and $6,000 respectively per meeting. However, the majority of board members of the 25 SAGC boards received a few hundred dollars or nothing at all.
The report did not include the CPA as it is not a statutory authority. It is impossible to tell from the planning ministry’s past annual reports what the payments were before this recent hike.
Category: Government Finance, Politics, Private Sector Oversight
Well at least we’re not paying them for all the research and reading they do outside of the meetings!
Government has really got to get a standardised schedule of pay for boards & committees.
“Good ole boys” taking care of “good ole boys.” makes me ashamed of our country.
So more money to continue to destroy our islands. Some real f-ery in these islands. Cayman is not a real place.
CNS are the figures quoted annual compensation or monthly?
CNS: Per meeting.
This is going to be an unpleasant opinion, but I wouldn’t give up virtually the whole day every two weeks to sit on this board for less than $100/hr. I’m a professional and my time is valuable. This boar meets a lot and I’d hate to sit on it.
What board members are paid (for all these boards) should be commensurate with their qualifications for being there and the value they create by their presence. I’ve seen recent appointments to Ofreg board of people with no experience whatsoever in the sector; that board and the department as a whole is failing miserably at its task. Sit the right people on the board, match the stipends to their qualifications (which they should have BEFORE they’re appointed to the board) and be done with it.
One thing I will say is the CPA has way too many people on it. For the most part they all have roughly the same opinions on every application and there’s no need to have such a huge volume of board members.
“For the most part they all have roughly the same opinions on every application”
What is this comment based on? Are you privy to the deliberation and voting? Do you know decisions are by majority vote and some might win or lose by one members vote? How is that “same opinions”?
The gravy train chugs along unabated. Don’t environmentally and efficiently dumb appointees have good paying day jobs? No doubt they do but that must be so mundane when you can get paid for ola.
Yup. They need it.
Labor of love.
so how many reccomendations of the miller-shaw and e&y reports have been implemented?
Spend, spend, spend. Grace and favor. All the expertise they could dream of is available for free, as a public service. These bastards are bankrupting us!
I wish I could demand more money for coming to work and get it as easily as these boards and ministries/authorities. Even better, I wish I could determine and vote for my own salary increase like lawmakers.
What a time to be alive
Good money to just say approved.
Have you actually looked at the decision lists for the past 6 months? You couldnt have to make that comment.