Panton chooses finance over climate for o’seas talks

Premier Wayne Panton at the Financial Roundtable in Barbados

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton turned down an invitation to present the keynote speech at a climate summit in Turks and Caicos this week in favour of attending the Caribbean Financial Access Roundtable in Barbados being co-hosted by CARICOM and Maxine Waters, chair of the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. The talking shop covered de-risking and correspondent banking, European Union lists, and the changing international standards to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

“As a leading global financial services centre, with vast experience in navigating financial services issues, it is important for the Cayman Islands to be an integral part of these discussions with US Representatives and Heads of CARICOM,” Panton said in a release. However, there was no indication why André Ebanks, the financial services minister, had not attended so that Panton could address the regional climate summit, given his own portfolio of climate resilience.

During the talks, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made headlines when she criticised the disproportionate impact that the current global anti-money laundering (AML) regime has on small developing countries, given the lower risk they represent compared to large developed nations, where most of the illicit activity actually happens.

She said the region was “unflinching” in its efforts to stop terrorism and crime as well as the financing of both of them. “But the current régime, we believe, of anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism is so transparently flawed, that it is likely to end up being counterproductive, inadvertently…supporting crime and the sponsorship of financing for crime,” she warned.

Mottley said the international process of fighting money laundering should be more focused on money laundering itself, as she called for a stop to placing countries on sanctions lists “unless there is also actual evidence of the material money laundering” because currently, countries that are routinely on the anti-money laundering lists have very little international finances.

“The rich countries develop and drive the lists,” she said. “Those countries do not appear on the lists and criminals can see and follow who do not appear on the list. And it doesn’t take a Solomon to know which and where is the path of easiest resistance,” she said.

Meanwhile, at the summit in the TCI on Friday, which was International Earth Day, leaders from the overseas territories and other small states in the region discussed the existential crisis the planet is facing and the disproportionate impact that has on small islands nations. But there was no representative from the Cayman Islands.

Walter Roban, Bermuda’s deputy premier, delivered the keynote speech after Panton turned down the invitation. He noted that although small island nations do not contribute much to the causes of climate change, they are at the forefront of the consequences. He said that over the next couple of decades rising sea levels, extreme weather and other climate-related issues will have a major impact on the region.

Roban pointed out that the overseas territories control one-fifth of the world’s marine estate and are crucial to the global climate goals. Therefore, the territories must work together and use that strength as leverage.

Among the resolutions put forward by Roban was the creation of “no-build” areas to protect the most vulnerable areas of coastlines around the territories. He also urged the territories to ensure that they directed as much “enthusiasm” into protecting environments as they do into developing their tourism economies.

Back in Cayman, in his Earth Day Message, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan focused on the creation of a new task force focused on anti-littering and beautification. (See Tourism minister creates clean-up task force)

By noon, no message had been released by the ministry for climate resilience and sustainability.



