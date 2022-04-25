Over two dozen Cuban migrants held by CBC

Cuban migrant vessel on Cayman Brac, 23 April

(CNS): Over the weekend two separate makeshift vessels carrying migrants from Cuba arrived in the waters around Cayman Brac. All fourteen men and women have come ashore and are being held in quarantine and are awaiting process. They join another group of twelve people who ran aground earlier this month. The number of migrants being processed by CBC has increased as COVID-19 restrictions relax.

CBC has confirmed that at around 4:15pm on Friday, 22 April, a boat with six men and three women arrived and came ashore. Another boat also arrived Friday evening but continued its journey. However, in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, 23 April, the second boat returned to Brac waters. This time the five men aboard came ashore.

All of the Cuban migrants are being temporarily held in quarantine in accordance with COVID-19 protocols and will be transported to Grand Cayman once all reception formalities have been completed, officials said.

This latest group joins the twelve who ran aground on 14 April, bringing the total of migrants being processed by CBC to 26.