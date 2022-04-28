Over a thousand people isolating with COVID-19
(CNS): The steady increase in COVID-19 cases across the Cayman Islands continued Thursday, as officials confirmed that there are now around 1,013 active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands. The rolling seven-day average has increased to 74 cases, and another 173 new cases were officially reported to Public Health over the last two days, including five cases on the Sister Islands. Five COVID-19 patients are in hospital, three of whom are vaccinated.
Positive cases reported to Public Health during this period are currently as follows:
|Tuesday
|26/04/2022
|81
|Wednesday
|27/04/2022
|92
The current COVID regulations governing the protocols, including social distancing, mask mandates, testing regimes, isolation periods and gathering limits, expire at the weekend. However, officials have said that no press briefing is expected to take place to update the country about any changes.
A public release is expected to be circulated on Friday detailing what changes the community can expect. But public officials said in the weekly report published yesterday that the mask mandate would be remaining in place, given the continued rise in virus numbers and the impact of the increasing number of people in quarantine.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
See current vaccine and testing schedule
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Yawn. Honestly, this is absurd. Disband Travel Cayman, unmask our kids, let us grocery shop without spray and masking. It literally makes ZERO difference. Zero.
Hospitalisations falling. No deaths to report. Disease endemic. Death rates below normal flu especially for the vaccinated. Other countries removing all isolation requirements. Denmark now winding down vaccination programmes. So why are these poor people now under house arrest?
The government is full of COWARDS. Face the press and your people hiding only makes you all look worse.
I hope the Minister of Tourism will be warning the Florida Caribbean Cruise Ship Association of these worrying developments, so their ships can all divert to Swan Island to avoid ruffling the feathers of their passengers.
What is worrisome? The fact that so many people are in quarantine from the cold and the rest of the world has figured out quarantine doesn’t have any health impact, just an economic one?
Yet PACTHETIC has somehow succeeded in making the traffic worse that it was BC.