Over a thousand people isolating with COVID-19

(CNS): The steady increase in COVID-19 cases across the Cayman Islands continued Thursday, as officials confirmed that there are now around 1,013 active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands. The rolling seven-day average has increased to 74 cases, and another 173 new cases were officially reported to Public Health over the last two days, including five cases on the Sister Islands. Five COVID-19 patients are in hospital, three of whom are vaccinated.

Positive cases reported to Public Health during this period are currently as follows:

Tuesday 26/04/2022 81 Wednesday 27/04/2022 92

The current COVID regulations governing the protocols, including social distancing, mask mandates, testing regimes, isolation periods and gathering limits, expire at the weekend. However, officials have said that no press briefing is expected to take place to update the country about any changes.

A public release is expected to be circulated on Friday detailing what changes the community can expect. But public officials said in the weekly report published yesterday that the mask mandate would be remaining in place, given the continued rise in virus numbers and the impact of the increasing number of people in quarantine.