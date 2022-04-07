Over 8,000 cruisers flood into George Town
(CNS): Three Carnival ships carrying 8,238 passengers docked in George Town Harbour on Wednesday, making it the busiest day since the cruise ship ban was lifted last month and a welcome surge of customers for the waterfront retailers and trip operators.
However, it was a reminder for others of just how congested the capital can get, even though the three ships all arrived under capacity, and a warning of how much worse things can get, as the cap on numbers is likely to be lifted next month.
As well as an increase in foot traffic, the roads were also very congested around the harbourfront, which has been made worse by the partial closure of Cardinall Avenue and the ongoing roadworks there just as the cruise ships return.
According to Port Authority statistics, Carnival Vista brought 4,119 passengers, Carnival Sunrise arrived with 2,470 and Carnival Paradise with 1,649.
On Thursday, the Celebrity Apex brought 2,115 people and another 1,959 visitors are expected Friday aboard the Carnival Pride, which is expected to return next Tuesday with 2,124 passengers alongside the MSC Seashore carrying 5,646 passengers for another busy day at the harbour.
Absolutely wonderful to see.
Most of us don’t want them here. They are very little benefit to our community and when compared to the damage they cause to our environment, its obvious they aren’t doing us any good overall.
Again, why?
Welcome return? Not in my view! The traffic problem was a nightmare, having to watch out for large bodied tourists waddling side by side in the road.
Why on earth was the partial closure and associated works to Cardinall Avenue irresponsibly coordinated to start just as the cruise ships returned? We have had relative road sanity in that area for 2 years and then just when things are opening up again, this little spanner is added to the chaos!
1) How many actually went ashore? 2) How about limiting the number of port calls per day?
I seem to remember the Minister of Tourism saying he was looking at bringing in a higher class of ships in addition to reducing numbers. So what do we get? ,three Carnival ships in one day, bringing 8238 minimal spenders to flood our shores. Many of these poor people walk to the beach as they cannot afford a US$2.50 fare. A great way to discourage our big spending stayover visitors.
And yet I have to test to come home via AA on Sunday…SMH