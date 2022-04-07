Over 8,000 cruisers flood into George Town

Cruise ship passengers in George Town Wednesday

Three ships in George Town on 6 April

(CNS): Three Carnival ships carrying 8,238 passengers docked in George Town Harbour on Wednesday, making it the busiest day since the cruise ship ban was lifted last month and a welcome surge of customers for the waterfront retailers and trip operators.

However, it was a reminder for others of just how congested the capital can get, even though the three ships all arrived under capacity, and a warning of how much worse things can get, as the cap on numbers is likely to be lifted next month.

As well as an increase in foot traffic, the roads were also very congested around the harbourfront, which has been made worse by the partial closure of Cardinall Avenue and the ongoing roadworks there just as the cruise ships return.

According to Port Authority statistics, Carnival Vista brought 4,119 passengers, Carnival Sunrise arrived with 2,470 and Carnival Paradise with 1,649.

On Thursday, the Celebrity Apex brought 2,115 people and another 1,959 visitors are expected Friday aboard the Carnival Pride, which is expected to return next Tuesday with 2,124 passengers alongside the MSC Seashore carrying 5,646 passengers for another busy day at the harbour.