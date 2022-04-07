Officials watch COVID cases for potential surge

(CNS): Public Health officials said that further monitoring and analysis are needed to understand the factors behind last week’s upward trend in COVID-19 numbers before they can say whether Cayman should expect the dramatic increase in cases experienced recently by other countries.

While the increase is still slight for the period between 27 March and 2 April, it is the third week in a row where case numbers have risen, with a positive case rate of 415 versus 384 from the week before.

The latest figures released by Public Health also show the increase continuing over the last few days. Another 82 people reported testing positive on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the rolling daily average now at 44 cases and an estimated 621 active cases.

The good news is that hospital cases remain low, with just two people currently admitted with COVID-19, both of whom are unvaccinated. To date, just 253 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals here since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Meanwhile, public officials continue to implore everyone to get vaccinated. At the end of last week, 93% of the population aged over five years had received at least one dose and 35% had received a booster.