New traffic unit issues 62 tickets in first week

Eastern Districts Road Policing Unit officers at Bodden Town Police Station

(CNS): The new RCIPS Eastern Districts Road Policing Unit (EDRPU) issued 62 tickets to drivers in its first week after focusing on school zones in the districts. Forty-six people were pulled over for speeding, including seven drivers who were travelling at more than double the school zone speed limit. This is 15mph during school drop-off and pick-up times.

“Over the course of the week my team saw many motorists driving above the 15mph speed limit through the school zones, when the reduced speed limit warning lights were flashing,” said EDRPU Manager PS Joleta Wolliston.

“Children are unpredictable and can dart out from behind parked cars onto the roadway at any moment. This is why it is vital to abide by the 15mph speed limit during the specified times in school zones, in order to enable our children to get safely to and from school.”

Over the coming weeks, the new traffic team will keep their attention on the schools, issuing tickets or sending Traffic Offence Reports (TOR) for anyone who exceeds the sum of $500. Anyone who receives a TOR will need to attend court and could lose their licence. The fine is $40 for each mile over the speed limit of 15mph whilst lights are flashing.

“We want to emphasis to motorists that speeding is really not worth the risk when you weigh up the potential outcomes,” said Inspector Andre Tahal, Head of the RCIPS Traffic and Road Policing Unit.

“Not only are you endangering yourself, your passengers and other road users when you speed, but also, when you are caught, your wallet and your lifestyle take a hit too when you find yourself paying fines or losing your licence for a period of time. Please slow down, particularly in school zones, and always drive with consideration of other road users,” he added.