Ministry finds extra $4.9M to prop up tour operators

(CNS): The government is continuing to prop up tourism-related businesses until visitor numbers return to more sustainable levels, according to a release from the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development. As well as maintaining the direct stipend payments to over 2,000 displaced workers, the ministry has found money from the current budget to keep tourism-related businesses afloat.

During a Finance Committee meeting in March, MPs approved funds for the March payments to people on the Displaced Tourism Employees Stipend Programme and the Tourism Recovery Grant Programme.

According to the release, the committee also approved additional funding of $4.9 million for the business stipend and asset grant programme for Wildlife Interaction Zone (WIZ) land and watersports operators, and the other tourism-related micro and small businesses.

The new money will be paid out by the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD) unit “to ensure the survival of various tourism-related businesses” until guest numbers increase. The ministry said that the CICBD had successfully implemented this special programme throughout 2021.

Businesses previously approved for these programmes will not need to submit new applications but there will be a verification process to confirm the existence of assets for which people are claiming support. Most of the money is expected to be used to repair boats, general maintenance, help with liability insurance and other expenses.

“The funds must be used directly in support of business expenses and businesses will be required to provide proof that funds were utilized for the allowable expenses under the programme,” the release stated.

New applicants will be admitted to the programme from this Thursday, 14 April. The application window will be open for two weeks and the deadline for submission of new applications is Friday, 6 May.