Masks rules staying for two more months
(CNS): Government has confirmed that the mask mandate for everyone aged five and over in public buildings, schools, restaurants, bars, transport, including inbound flights to Cayman, and other indoor settings where social distancing cannot be maintained will be in effect for two more months.
Limits on outdoor gatherings have been scrapped and the indoor limit on the number of people has increased to 750. Changes to the Control and Management of COVID-19 Regulations came into effect on Friday, 29 April, and will last until 30 June.
Government did not hold a press briefing about the decision to retain the mask rules, despite the growing opposition to the mandate in schools and what some see as the illogical rules regarding when children must wear masks. Instead, government issued a press release in which Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton urged the public to remain compliant with the mask-wearing requirements, as other restrictions continue to be eased.
“While we acknowledge that some countries have lifted mask-wearing requirements, we have to consider and assess the implications for protecting our population and healthcare system,” she said. “Mask-wearing is still required for indoor events where a distance of six feet cannot be constantly maintained, especially since we have noticed a recent increase in new cases over the last four weeks.”
Travellers, including cruise passengers and air arrivals, must also comply with mask-wearing requirements when in Cayman. Although restrictions on the number of ships and their passenger numbers allowed to call have been lifted, passengers and crew must be vaccinated and have a negative test prior to the start of their cruise.
Visitors flying in must be vaccinated and provide a negative test before arrival. They must also clear their arrival with Travel Cayman. While a number of US-based airlines have removed the requirement for passengers to wear masks on domestic flights, inbound flights to the Cayman Islands will still require passengers to wear masks during the flight.
Officials also reminded the owners and operators of restaurants and bars that servers and front-of-house staff are required to wear masks or cloth face coverings while serving customers.
As well as removing the outdoor gathering limits, people are no longer required to seek Cabinet’s permission for processions and parades, paving the way for the return of full carnivals. The removal of the public gathering limit for outdoor areas extends to boats and sporting events, though boats and venues must still continue to abide by their legal occupancy requirements.
There was no comment in the release from any ministers or the premier about the continued mask mandate.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
PACT of doorknobs and imbeciles
How many people in the last 2 years have left the Cayman Islands for good? Asking for a friend.
Judicial review please, this is based on zero science, just abuse of powers under some bogus emergency health that no longer exists.
..for everyone aged five and over ????????????????????
US judge throws out Biden’s mask mandate for public transport, airplanes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Abuse of Power
So no changes to the quarantine requirements? Insane!
Farcical
Maskical
Take your masks and stick em. Not a single tourist wearing them on island in any restaurant. Was at George Town yacht club last Friday and watched a boat load walk in the restaurant without a face mask and no one said a word.
Two sets of rules doesn’t work.
Do returning residents also need Travel Cayman clearance?
No one cares about these ridiculous rules anymore, so good luck enforcing them into the summer.
Enforce them or get rid of them. Letting people flaunt the rules just makes the government look incompetent.
I was at an event this week that was a mix of indoor and outdoor seating and not one person had on a mask (besides staff). Probably 40 people total (half at the event and half just sitting or standing nearby).
I initially wore mine but realized I looked like an idiot being the only one trying to network with a mask on so I took it for the remaining 3.5 hours I was there. Not once did any staff member say anything to anyone re wearing a mask.
Similar story for many of the restaurants I regularly attend, particularly since April 1.
Hilarious! Is our Health Minister going to talk down to us for two more months? Will she be fined?
This is bullsh*t!!
Time for Civil Disobedience!
Total disorder!
Mask burning?
What an absolute disgrace. Letting children continue to bear the brunt of this. Bars open. Nightclubs open. Large public gathers. A Minister of Health who doesn’t wear a mask in a medical clinic. Yet we still require children to wear them to school every day. Those of us in offices are free to take our masks off at our desk, but our children cannot.
Disgraceful decision making that shows this Government needs to be removed at the earliest possible opportunity.
Was in Tortuga today and 30 tourists from a bus walked in. Not a single one had a mask on, yet all of us locals are standing in line masked up. The cruise ship people never wear masks anywhere and I have yet to see more than a couple that did…
THE AUDACITY!!!! How dare they. This is the biggest overreach and abuse of power. I am disgusted. What a disgrace.
Asinine.
Ridiculous.
This is beyond nonsensical. What does Dr Autilia Newton think will happen in two months? There are no magic cures coming that will change things by the end of June. At this point, the mask mandate, testing requirements and the other “feel-good” regulations come across as just a means for them to retain control.
People willing to go through the ridiculous hurdles placed on travel arrive in other places like the UK and US to find that the rest of the world has completely moved on. Life has returned to normal in those places as the risk from Covid has thankfully diminished. There was a time, yes, when Covid was far more severe and no vaccine was available. Fast forward now to widely available vaccines (for free!) and much milder variants. Yet, we still act like nothing has changed.
Here in Cayman, hospitalizations are practically non-existent, most symptoms are limited to mild or moderate flu-like symptoms (if at all), the country is 80+% vaccinated and the only deaths are of those who have died from others causes (but happened to test positive to Covid on check-in at the hospital). The sacred UK Public Health guidance that Cayman has followed exclusively for years is suddenly no longer relevant because they have ended the control and our government doesn’t want to. Now, all of a sudden, we’re different from the UK and have to “consider and assess the implications for protecting our population and healthcare system.” Give us a break.
Incoming passengers who can socialize (without masks) to their heart’s content at their departure airport are now supposed to be told that they have to wear a mask on board airplanes? Perhaps they can control Cayman Airways that way, but good luck enforcing that on American, Delta, United or any of the others.
When Dr. Newton’s contract is up and she leaves, the severe mental toll that this unnecessary control has placed on our people (especially our children) will not end so quickly. I wonder if our Government is up to the task of dealing with that pending crisis in the same heavy handed manner that Covid is still being dealt with.
Could this be any more pathetic? Two months!
“While we acknowledge that some countries have lifted mask-wearing requirements, we have to consider and assess the implications for protecting our population and healthcare system,”
What implications? 5 in hospital and no threat to healthcare. Protecting the population? How? Covid is endemic now, so when it comes to lifting the mandate, if not now when? What can be different in one month, two months, or three?
Good news! Thank you CIG
Wise decision. Standby for crybabies and Covid deniers.
Uhhh I was on a flight last week from the US and probably only 25% of people wore masks (we wore them)….how do they plan to enforce this? Seems the only enforcement is for the kids in schools. At least 75% of kids have had Covid at my kids school…
Let’s try to make this equal. Just at Cayman National. Big a frame sign saying you must wear a mask, plus a security guard enforcing this. Then 4 staff walk in no masks. 2 of the staff waiting for the elevator with clients. Staff in the open office space with clients and they not wearing masks. Entire premise is a joke. Get rid of mask mandate
Let me get this straight. So 5000+ semi-nude and maskless “adults” can dry hump each other publicly on the streets while our children continue to be oppressed.
Enjoy your single term PACT.
Has Sabrina turned herself in yet for not wearing a mask in a medical facility?
If not, the hypocrisy….
There are 4 or 5 persons in hospital with COVID. Out of 70,000 people. Hardly a “public health emergency”.
Prior to COVID, influenza put more people in hospital in Cayman than are currently hospitalized with COVID.
April fools right?
This lot are fools every month of the year, not just April.
The only part of the regulations that matters..
“(2) A person who refuses to wear a mask or cloth face covering because of a medical
condition shall not be required to produce documentation verifying the
condition.”
Cases will inevitably pick up in the fall and early winter as this virus settles into a seasonal pattern.
Does this mean kids have to wear masks again next school year, and into perpetuity?
I have a medical exemption. You should too.
Hey Sabrina, how many violators have you prosecuted so far?
This is total BS. Everything this gov does is to appease tourists whilst not giving a damn about residents. Enjoy your one term.
What a real bunch of dumbasses.