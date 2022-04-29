Masks rules staying for two more months

Dr Autilia Newton

(CNS): Government has confirmed that the mask mandate for everyone aged five and over in public buildings, schools, restaurants, bars, transport, including inbound flights to Cayman, and other indoor settings where social distancing cannot be maintained will be in effect for two more months.

Limits on outdoor gatherings have been scrapped and the indoor limit on the number of people has increased to 750. Changes to the Control and Management of COVID-19 Regulations came into effect on Friday, 29 April, and will last until 30 June.

Government did not hold a press briefing about the decision to retain the mask rules, despite the growing opposition to the mandate in schools and what some see as the illogical rules regarding when children must wear masks. Instead, government issued a press release in which Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton urged the public to remain compliant with the mask-wearing requirements, as other restrictions continue to be eased.

“While we acknowledge that some countries have lifted mask-wearing requirements, we have to consider and assess the implications for protecting our population and healthcare system,” she said. “Mask-wearing is still required for indoor events where a distance of six feet cannot be constantly maintained, especially since we have noticed a recent increase in new cases over the last four weeks.”



Travellers, including cruise passengers and air arrivals, must also comply with mask-wearing requirements when in Cayman. Although restrictions on the number of ships and their passenger numbers allowed to call have been lifted, passengers and crew must be vaccinated and have a negative test prior to the start of their cruise.

Visitors flying in must be vaccinated and provide a negative test before arrival. They must also clear their arrival with Travel Cayman. While a number of US-based airlines have removed the requirement for passengers to wear masks on domestic flights, inbound flights to the Cayman Islands will still require passengers to wear masks during the flight.

Officials also reminded the owners and operators of restaurants and bars that servers and front-of-house staff are required to wear masks or cloth face coverings while serving customers.

As well as removing the outdoor gathering limits, people are no longer required to seek Cabinet’s permission for processions and parades, paving the way for the return of full carnivals. The removal of the public gathering limit for outdoor areas extends to boats and sporting events, though boats and venues must still continue to abide by their legal occupancy requirements.

There was no comment in the release from any ministers or the premier about the continued mask mandate.